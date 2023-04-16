A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

After three years after the release of its predecessors and a few release day delays Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is finally getting its release date happening. In-game, even more time than 3 years have already passed since the events of Fallen Order. If you’re as excited as we are, we can’t wait for the release of the game. So, we’ve listed down everything you need to know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s release date, details, and price.

Everything you need to know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Price and Console Availability

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released on April 28, 2023, and as far as we know, this will be the final release date for the game after being delayed back in February 2023. The standard edition of The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s price is $70.00 while the digital deluxe edition will set you back by $90.00. These will be available for the latest generation of consoles and hardware which are the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. According to sources, not having to develop for older devices like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One allowed for the game to implement features only possible on the newer consoles.

If you are planning to pre-purchase the game, you will get in-game cosmetics inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi show such as the former Jedi Master’s outfit and lightsaber hilt as well as the combustion blaster he used before returning to his lightsaber. On the other hand, the digital deluxe edition will provide you either with a New Hero Cosmetic Pack that includes an outfit reminiscent of Luke’s garments from when he receives a medal at the very end of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, an R2-D2-inspired colorway for BD-1, and his lightsaber hilt or a Galactic Hero Cosmetic Pack which is Han Solo-themed with his outfit from a New Hope, a scruffy and rugged BD-1 colorway, and his DL-44 blaster. For those that will be getting a physical Collector’s edition of the game that has a steel bookcase and Cal Kestis’ lightsaber hilt. Unfortunately, these were only limited to the first 5,000 buyers and have already sold out.

New In-Game Features

So far, we know that Cal Kestis returns in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and we have a few things that we know about the gameplay. After the first story trailer and the first hands-on preview of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, we have an article that lets you in on the game’s new features and mechanics like the enhanced combat options, customization and controls, and utilizing the power of the PlayStation 5.

Story and Timeline

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes place five years after Fallen Order, placing it right around the events of the Disney+ show, Obi-Wan Kenobi in the timeline, as well as nine years before Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. Since the end of the first title, the crew has been perpetrating acts of rebellion against the Empire, some of which are direct tie-ins to the story of Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, which happens in between the two games. In this game, we learn how Cal gets the scar on his face seen in Jedi: Survivor as well as why Greez’s upper right arm is now replaced with robotic parts.

However, the crew has gone their separate ways, as Cal continues to fight for what is right, but Cere, Greez, and Merrin have lost the will to continue the fight. Other details on what might have happened to break the crew up together with what happens in the game to put the crew back together are still unknown prior to the release of the game.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There are some clues, however, on the game’s antagonists. What a lot of fans initially believed from the first trailer to be the Grand Inquisitor is actually an imperial senator, albeit of the same Pau’an race. We also see another enemy in several trailers for the game: Rayvis of the powerful Gen’Dai race – near-immortal beings made of tendrils with their humanoid structure that has taken shape for their armor. The final major villain that we’ve seen in the trailers has clothing tying him to the High Republic era where he is seemingly a Jedi disappointed in how the Order allowed for the rise of the Empire.

Considering that the High Republic is relatively new to the canon, here is all the information that we know so far:

As the High Republic has only been a thing for a few years or so and has only been explored in literary formats, it has also already been surveyed in great detail by fans. The High Republic starts several hundreds of years prior to Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace and ends a few decades before. It’s named the High Republic since it was seen as the golden age by the Republic as well as the Jedis. During this time, the light-side force-wielding group flourished while the Sith was close to non-existing.

Podracing and sabacc weren’t everything during this time although a marauder group called the Nihil, under the leadership of Marchion Ro, sought to grow its influence in the galaxy. The conflict was between the Jedi and the Nihil as it has been the focus of much of the storytelling we’ve had so far during this time period. The Nihil was such a threat given that they had the ability to navigate the Paths: routes through hyperspace that only the Nihil had learned to navigate around. Considering Cal’s line from Jedi: Survivor’s story trailer, “I think we’ve finally found somewhere the Empire can’t reach us” proves that the Paths could be incredibly relevant in the game.

The High Republic has only been seen and detailed in books and comic books so far but it’s about to move into greater territories. The Young Jedi Adventures is going to be released this May 4, 2023, as well as live-action in the Acolyte series, which is coming out on Disney+ in 2024. The Acolyte will be revolving around the end of the era, while most of the stories that have been told so far have to do with earlier events in the timeline.

Jedi: Survivor – A Game to Watch Out For

As a Star Wars fan, it is an absolute must that you get your hands on the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game. If the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor price may be a little bit too steep, you could just always get the base version of the game although that means you’ll have to pass on the cool cosmetics that you can get from the more expensive versions of the game which are the New Hero Cosmetic Pack or the Galactic Hero Cosmetic Pack.

The storyline of the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor literally ties up to the canon of the lore and will be considered as official as you would see in future shows, movies, and games. Don’t miss out on you’ll be left out in the cold when things go crazy.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will launch on PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5, skipping the previous-gen consoles entirely, which allowed Respawn Entertainment to unleash the full potential of the force in this title. Hopefully, the PC port will be up to par with the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions ad that it won’t be riddled with bugs like what many of the PC ports of the most recent games have been like.

For more on the latest news, updates, and events about Star Wars and its games, make sure to check in on ClutchPoints Gaming! Of course, may the force be with you all.