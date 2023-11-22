Daisy Ridley is 'excited' for her return as Rey in the Star Wars series despite the upcoming film not being what she expected.

Daisy Ridley is set to return to the Star Wars franchise as Rey. She recently teased that her upcoming film is “not what I expected.”

“It's not what I expected, but I'm very excited”

This new Star Wars film with Ridley is a new development, she revealed to Collider.

“I will tell you, Steve [Weintraub], when I saw you in Park City, I had not been approached. I was asked by some, not by you, but I was asked something when I was there and strangely, people were asking me stuff and I was like, ‘No, I'm not doing another one,” she said. “Then it all happened after I came back. It was such a nice reception. I was s**tting myself before I went on stage, because no one knew I was going to do that. No one knew I was going to [Star Wars] Celebration, bar like Kathy [Kennedy] and there were a couple of people.

“I'm very excited. The story is really cool. I'm waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don't have any other updates. It's not what I expected, but I'm very excited,” she concluded.

Daisy Ridley first gained fame as Rey in the recent Star Wars sequel trilogy. She starred in all three films and the final one, Rise of Skywalker, seemed to open the door for her return. However, thanks to the lukewarm reception of those films, it wasn't clear if she would return.

Outside of Star Wars, Ridley has starred in Murder on the Orient Express, Peter Rabbit, Chaos Walking, Sometimes I Think About Dying, and The Marsh King's Daughter.