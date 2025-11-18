ESPN adjusted its NBA coverage this week and Stephen A. Smith’s role shifted in a major way. The network rolled out its “new-look NBA Countdown team,” led by Malika Andrews with Brian Windhorst, Kendrick Perkins and Michael Malone. Shams Charania will continue to appear regularly, giving the show a strong reporting presence. Smith, however, did not appear on the new lineup and has not shown up on the program at all this preseason or regular season.

The move arrives as ESPN expands its NBA coverage after adding “Inside the NBA” when TNT lost its rights. Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson have already joined several ESPN broadcasts and will continue to appear throughout the postseason. Smith has not commented publicly on being removed from Countdown.

ESPN Moves On With a Revamped Countdown Crew

After more than two decades tied to Countdown and its earlier version, NBA Shootaround, Smith will not appear with the show during the 2025–26 season. ESPN recently posted a promotional graphic featuring Andrews, Windhorst, Perkins and Charania. The veteran host’s absence signaled the change immediately. The new Countdown group will debut Wednesday, November 19, at 6:30 p.m. EST. Malone joins the program full-time after coaching the Denver Nuggets to the 2023 championship.

Article Continues Below

Even with the update, Smith remains locked into the network. He signed a five-year, $105 million extension in early 2025. The deal runs alongside a three-year, $36 million contract with SiriusXM. In September, Smith said he would take any assignment needed to “help” ESPN. The company continues to rely on him as the driving force of “First Take,” where he works as an executive producer and earns $21 million annually.

Smith Continues Expanding His Media Reach

While ESPN chose a new direction for Countdown, Smith’s presence across the network remains significant. He hosts two SiriusXM radio shows and produces “The Stephen A. Smith Show” on YouTube through his own company. His new long-term deal reinforces his status as one of ESPN’s most visible voices, even as the network reshapes its NBA studio approach.