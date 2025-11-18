CarMax continues to expand its “Wanna Drive?” platform by adding two major names to its basketball strategy, per SportsBusinessJournal. Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and Wings guard Paige Bueckers now headline a new slate of creative built around control, clarity and confidence, which CarMax CMO Sarah Lane identified as core traits that both athletes show on the court.

Lane said the brand wants shoppers to understand how CarMax’s flexible, fully connected experience helps people feel informed during the entire process. That message aligned with Mitchell and Bueckers quickly, which made them natural additions to a growing roster of basketball stars.

The new spots launch today across major sports networks on ABC, CBS and ESPN. CarMax also extends the campaign across Amazon Prime, Peacock, YouTube, Meta and TikTok to reach fans wherever they follow their favorite players. Lane said fans now track individuals more than teams, so athlete-focused creative works especially well.

CarMax Deepens Its Presence in Basketball and Women’s Sports

The company has leaned into athlete-driven stories before, including campaigns with Sue Bird, Stephen Curry and A’ja Wilson. Lane said early investment in the WNBA created strong results because the league offers a less crowded space with loyal consumers who appreciate brands that show up consistently. CarMax later brought that approach to the NWSL by backing multiple clubs and joining Gotham FC as a front-of-kit partner. The brand also supports the league’s Skills Challenge, which drew its largest audience last year and returns to CBS on November 29.

Paige Bueckers said joining the campaign felt special. She praised CarMax for highlighting WNBA personalities in an authentic way and said she loved how the shoot blended her move to Texas with the ease of CarMax’s technology. Mitchell shared a similar message, saying he loves taking control both on the court and when buying or selling a car. He added that he celebrates each win with a pair of drumsticks in hand.

CarMax partnered with Wasserman and 72andSunny to develop and produce all creative for the new campaign.