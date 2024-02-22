In the galaxy far far away, Star Wars: The Acolyte will be released in Disney+ together with impressive composer and casts.

The Collider reports that the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Acolyte will be on Disney+ soon with a tentative release date for June 5, 2024.

Developed by Leslye Headland, the show promises to delve into the intricate secrets and emerging dark powers of the High Republic era. And therefore, offering viewers a glimpse into the galaxy's tumultuous past. Set a century before the events of the prequel trilogy, the story revolves around a former Padawan who reunites with her Jedi Master.

Together, they will unravel a series of mysterious crimes. Soon it will lead them to confront sinister forces they never anticipated.

The narrative depth of “The Acolyte” is further enriched by the selection of Michael Abels as its composer. Known for his collaborations with Jordan Peele in acclaimed films like “Get Out” and “Us.” As expected, Abels will bring his exceptional talent to the upcoming The Acolyte on Disney+. Many believe that the musical backdrop will also complements the show's dark and suspenseful themes.

In addition to its compelling storyline and stellar music, Star Wars: The Acolyte boasts an impressive ensemble cast. This includes Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-Jae, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Rebecca Henderson.

As of now, Star Wars: The Acolyte has no “definite” Disney+ release date yet. Only rumors from sources.

But with this news, the anticipation for the Star Wars series is getting higher. Fans can't wait to see how characters will dive into the exploration of the Force's mysteries and the dark undercurrents of the galaxy far, far away.