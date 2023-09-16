Here's how you can join Ryujin Industries in Starfield. Joining Ryujin Industries envelops you in a questline full of lies, deceit, and espionage.

Starfield – Ryujin Industries Guide

How to Join Ryujin Industries

Starting the Ryujin Industries questline is easy, and can be done as early as you set foot onto New Atlantis. Hanging around one of the red Ryujin Industries kiosks would prompt the “Back to the Grind” quest that will begin your journey as a Ryujin Operative.

Taking the test on the kiosk, whether you answer the best possible choices or intentionally tank it, will qualify you for an interview. You'll be prompted to go to the Ryujin Industries HQ in Neon, which you can do by grav-jumping to Volii Alpha. You can also wait until the main quest takes you to Neon with a quest with Walter Stroud.

You'll be met by Imogene Salzo, your interviewer, inside the headquarters. Again, your answers do not matter apart from different responses.

Ryujin Industries Questline

The majority of the Ryujin Industries quests, without spoiling too much, will have you sneaking into various offices and areas. Ryujin and its executives appreciate covertness in their operations, so a lot of the skills and Starborn spells that relate to stealth will be valuable while you're working for this corporation.

You'll also be tasked to sleuth out a possible mole inside the company, and your choices will decide the future of Ryujin and its employees.

Ryujin Industries Rewards

Joining Ryujin Industries will net you a lot of rewards at the end of it. The most notable of which include the Ryujin Operative Uniform that makes it more difficult for enemies to detect you and perhaps the most valuable, the Neuroamp which unlocks the Manipulation skill. You'll also be promoted to Senior Operative, a shiny title that entitles you to your own personal office inside the Ryujin Headquarters in Neon.

The Ryujin Industries Personal Mission Board can also be found inside your personal office. In this Mission Board, you can carry out miscellaneous operations in the interest of Ryujin.

Starfield is out now on Xbox Series X|S and PC. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.