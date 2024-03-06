Bethesda has rolled out update 1.10.30 for Starfield, exclusively to a segment of PC gamers. This comprehensive update marks a new milestone in the game's development, introducing over 500 modifications aimed at refining the gameplay experience. Among these, the expansion of Photo Mode features stands out, offering players unprecedented control over character poses and facial expressions, adding a personalized touch to their galactic adventures.
Starfield's Comprehensive Update 1.10.30 Enhances Gameplay and Stability
Since its initial launch in September 2023, Starfield has seen a series of updates aimed at improving and expanding the game. Bethesda's commitment to evolving the Starfield universe has become increasingly evident in 2024, with the scale and scope of updates growing. The 1.10.30 update is a testament to this ongoing dedication, embodying one of the most extensive overhauls to date. Bethesda had previously teased certain aspects of the update, yet the full breadth of changes, totaling 507 specific items including 8 new features and 499 adjustments, was only fully disclosed upon the update's release.
The patch notes reveal a meticulous focus on enhancing the game's functionality and player experience. Noteworthy among the gameplay improvements is the enriched Photo Mode, now allowing for intricate manipulation of the protagonist's posture and facial expressions, providing players with a tool to capture their journey through the cosmos with greater creativity. Further gameplay enhancements facilitate more immersive interactions with the game world, such as the ability to interact with doors and resources while utilizing the survey scanner, and the convenience of switching active quests directly from the mission selection screen.
Additionally, the update brings technical improvements to the player's interface with the game world. Adjustments have been made to the third-person ship camera's field of view, alongside enhancements to the graphical fidelity through customizable anisotropic filtering settings. A significant quality-of-life update is the introduction of a new autosave feature that activates prior to fast traveling from planetary surfaces to orbit, aimed at reducing the incidence of crashes during these transitions. Notably, Starfield has maintained a reputation for stability, and this update seeks to bolster that record further.
Starfield Update 1.10.30: Smoother Performance & Enhanced Exploration
Addressing a common concern among players, the 1.10.30 update has successfully reduced UI lag, particularly noticeable at higher frame rates, ensuring a smoother and more responsive interface. A notable quality-of-life improvement is the update to the star map, which now displays the names of all star systems when players hold down the Alt key or RB button, making navigation and exploration within the vast universe of Starfield more intuitive.
The release of the 1.10.30 update for Starfield reflects Bethesda's ongoing efforts to improve the game, acknowledging player feedback with precise adjustments and additions that enrich the overall gaming experience. The substantial nature of this update highlights Bethesda's desire to build on what was started at Starfield's launch, offering players new and enhanced ways to explore its vast universe. With the introduction of these changes, the update aims to reenergize the core elements of exploration and adventure that are central to Starfield's charm.
Starfield Update 1.10.30 Patch Notes
Expanding upon the significant aspects of the 1.10.30 update, Bethesda has unveiled a comprehensive list of modifications and enhancements targeted at enriching the Starfield playing experience. While the overview below covers the majority of patch notes, including gameplay enhancements and technical advancements, players are encouraged to visit Bethesda's official website for the complete details, ensuring they have all the information needed to fully enjoy their celestial adventures.
Features
- PHOTOMODE: Added the ability to set Expressions and Poses on player and companions in Photomode.
- SCANNER: You can now open doors and harvest with the scanner opened.
- Setting course on an inactive quest will now make it the active quest.
- Added support for adjusting FOV when using 3rd Person Ship view.
- Added an Anisotropic filtering quality slider (PC).
- Removed the digipick cost for using Undo during the Security mini-game.
- Added an autosave when fast travelling from a planet's surface to orbit.
- Updated the Ship UI to perform more smoothly at higher framerates.
Starfield Update 1.10.30: Fixes
Art
- Fixed an area that allowed the player access to the New Atlantis Ship Technician’s vendor chest.
- Fixed the gap that allows players to access Spacesuits without picking locks of one of the Spacesuit display cases.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Fishworker Mask to not be visible when equipped.
- Fixed a spot where the player could get out of the world on The Siren of the Stars.
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause the player to remain stuck under an elevator.
- Fixed a spot where the player could become stuck outside Hopetech.
- Fixed flickering floors in the aquarium of a Research Station on Altair II.
- Fixed the text on a sign from being cut off on The Key.
- Corrected a sign found on The Key.
- Adjusted the position of a floating speaker at the Nasa Launch Facility.
- Fixed badly placed objects in the Paridiso Hotel.
- Fixed a spot players can get stuck in the Lair of the Mantis.
- Fixed a spot players can get stuck on top of a bookcase in Marco's room.
- Fixed a generator intersecting a railing on New Homestead.
- Fixed disappearing objects on Starstation RE-939.
- Fixed balloons that were stuck inside each other on the Siren of the Stars.
- Fixed a spot where players could get stuck on a staircase in New Homestead.
- Fixed flickering textures in the Vanguard Test Chamber.
- Adjusted the position of some office objects on a desk in the Abandoned Hangar.
- Fixed a spot where players could go through the wall in New Homestead.
- Fixed a chair placement inside of Hopetech.
- Fixed a spot where players could get stuck in Infinity LTD.
- Fixed a chair stuck in the wall on the roof of Sonny Di Falco's Island.
- Fixed a spot where players could fall out of the world in the Autonomous Staryard.
- Settled some floating items in the Argos Office of New Atlantis.
- Fixed some decal placements in an Abandoned Hangar.
- Fixed a spot where players could see outside the world in Red Devil Headquarters.
- Fixed a spot where players could get stuck in Londinion.
- Fixed a stool that couldn't be sat on in the Red Mile.
- Fixed a spot where players could get out of the world in the Red Devil Mines.
- Fixed flickering mats in Neon.
- Rotated a monitor to face the intended direction in the Deimos Staryard.
- Fixed placement of some items in the Autonomous Dogstar Factory on Vega II-d.
- Fixed a sign placement on Tau Gourmet.
- Fixed a spot where players could get stuck near the Bayu Plaza of Neon.
- Fixed a spot where player could get stuck underneath metal girders in Neon.
- Rotated and electrical panel in a starstation.
- Fixed disappearing decals on a wall in Research Outpost U3-09.
- Fixed a chair placement that caused an intersection with a computer in a Mining Complex.
- Fixed missing walls of the UC Syracuse.
- Fixed floating whiteboard text inside Nishina Research Facility.
- Fixed a disappearing paper on the wall of the Starstation RE-939.
- Fixed a gap on the tarmac of Cydonia.
- Fixed a spot where players could fall out of the world behind Chunks in New Atlantis.
- Fixed storage bins intersecting at the Lair of the Mantis.
- Fixed fire extinguishers stuck inside the wall of the Siren of the Stars.
- Fixed flickering textures found on Mars Mech Factory.
- Adjusted position of objects on shelves found in Gagarin.
- Adjusted position of objects in the Akila City Barracks.
- Settled a floating vent panel in the Infinity LTD HQ.
- Adjusted position of objects on the Fortuna Spaceship.
- Fixed a spot where players could get stuck on The Scow.
- Fixed a spot where players could get stuck in the Vault of the Siren of the Stars.
- Fixed a flickering sign found in Gagarin.
- Fixed a disappearing note on a whiteboard found in a Fracking Station on Procyon V-B.
- Fixed a disappearing painting found in The Lodge.
- Fixed a spot where players could get stuck in the Bindi Mining Outpost.
- Adjusted the position of shelves in The Emporium of Neon.
- Fixed a flickering wall panel in the Deimos Staryard.
- Fixed weapons placed incorrectly on a display case found in a Civilian Outpost.
- Fixed object placement on shelves in Akila's Stone root Inn.
- Fixed decal issues on whiteboards placed in The Warlock ship.
- Fixed shelves and objects placement in The Corvus.
- Fixed items stuck inside shelves in Gagarin.
- Fixed flickering textures found in New Homestead.
- Fixed a texture on the tarmac of the Waggoner Farm.
- Fixed a spot where players could get outside the world at the Bindi Mining Outpost.
- Adjusted physics on objects found near Alex Shadid's desk in Akila City.
- Replaced a missing wall in Gagarin.
- Fixed physics on some objects placed in New Homestead.
- Fixed a spot where players could fall out of the world in a Science Outpost location.
- Fixed an object stuck inside a shelf in MAST.
- Fixed flickering posters found in The Vigilance.
- Fixed item physics in cabinets found in Hopetech.
- Fixed a spot where players could get stuck in The Lock.
- Fixed a gap underneath the airlock door of a Science outpost on Magnar.
- Fixed physics on the skull in the Coe Heritage Museum.
- Fixed a decal texture on a table in The Lock.
- Fixed a spot where players could see out of the World in The Lock.
- Fixed physics on objects placed in The Emporium.
- Fixed cabinets intersecting on Gagarin.
- Fixed physics on the cabinets found at one of the United Colonies Garrison locations.
- Fixed a gap in the ceiling of The Lock.
- Fixed collision on the roof of the Pioneer Tower.
- Fixed flickering windows at Terrabrew in New Atlantis.
- Fixed collision on the floor in a Warehouse of Neon.
- Fixed flickering posters in the Military Wing of MAST.
- Smoothed out the collision near Madame Sauvage in Neon.
- Fixed a spot in the Mercury Tower where players could fall outside the world.
- Fixed disappearing decals outside the Astral Lounge.
- Fixed disappearing vent frames in Neon.
- Fixed a Fan position near the Xenofresh sign in Neon.
- Fixed a shelf intersecting the wall near the UC Distribution.
- Fixed a spot where players could get out of the world near the door of the Va'ruun Embassy.
- Settled a floating rope near the Neon Landing Pad.
- Fixed the collision on a wall in the Ryujin Industries Head Quarters.
- Fixed spots where players could see outside the world near the pool of the Commercial District.
- Fixed spots where players could see outside the world on the roofs of the Residential District in New Atlantis.
- Fixed a spot where players could see outside the world under the MAST bridge in New Atlantis.
- Rotated a monitor in the Stroud-Eklund Showroom.
- Fixed a spot where players could fall out of the world near the Fishmonger in Neon.
- Fixed a gap in the sidewalk and grass in New Atlantis.
- Fixed multiple spots where players could see outside of the world on the roof of the Pioneer Tower.
- Fixed a missing wall near the Pioneer Tower.
- Fixed an issue where characters would suddenly disappear in the Neon elevator.
- Fixed several spots where players could see out of the world in Neon.
- Fixed the flickering computer monitors found in Apex Electronics.
- Fixed a spot where players could see out of the world near the Pioneer tower in New Atlantis.
- Fixed the netting from disappearing inside Neon at certain viewing angles.
- Fixed flickering crates in Cydonia's mine.
- Fixed flickering textures in the corner of Bayu's Penthouse bedroom.
- Fixed gaps in the wall inside Galbank of New Atlantis.
- Fixed a spot where players could see out of the world in the Trade Authority.
- Fixed an area that a player could get out of the world in the Generdyne Industries.
- Corrected a missing wall inside the Mercury Tower Lobby.
- Fixed a backwards polygon floating outside a Warehouse in Neon.
- Dropped a floating tree outside the entrance to the Lair of the Mantis.
- Made it so a mineral resource can be properly harvested near Gagarin.
- Settled a floating tree found near Remote Industrial Site locations.
- Settled a floating rock arch near Industrial Mines.
- Settled a floating tree to the ground at an Abandoned Farm location.
- Fixed a spot where the player could get out of the world in a cave on Procyon I.
- Improved LOD for Juniper trees.
- Improved LOD for Fringe trees.
- Improved LOD for Swamp Pods.
- Improved LOD for Hickory trees.
- Fixed a spot where the player could get outside of the world in a cave on Altair II.
- Fixed a floating tree near the Lair of the Mantis.
- Fixed an area that caused the player to see out of the world in the Mining Complex.
- Fixed flickering bushes seen during Sam Coe's Matter of the Hart quest scenes.
- Settled a floating resource stone near Akila city.
- Settled a floating stone near Gagarin's Landing Pad.
- Fixed an area that caused the player to fall out of the world near Gagarin.
- Fixed floating fungus found on Procyon.
- Settled floating stone arches near Gagarin.
- Fixed a texture blend around one of the Wetland biomes.
- Fixed textures on the leaves of the Sapling Trees.
- Settled a floating rock near the Landing site on Toliman II-a.
- Addressed texturing issues on various cave sections.
- Fixed a few areas that caused the player to fall out of the world.
- Fixed a spot where players could get stuck outside a mining complex.
- Dropped a floating tree to the ground near Gagarin.
- Fixed a spot where players could get stuck outside Cydonia.
- Settled floating rocks to the ground around Eren's Camp.
- Fixed a spot in New Atlantis Spaceport where players could get stuck.
- Fixed gaps in the caves that allowed visibility outside the playable space in underground caves.
- Fixed texture issue on the landing pad of the Ranshaw Research Facility.
- Settled a floating tree to the ground around the Dauntless Crash Site.
- Fixed a flicker on the Quarantine Isolator.
- Addressed flickering textures on the faucets in the Lock.
- Adjusted Briggs pose when holding a weapon (The Showdown).
- Adjusted assets for the “Living Outside Earth” airlock display (Revelation quest, NASA).
- Fixed an issue that could cause the player to remain stuck when traversing the collapsed C Block hall near the Armory in The Lock.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the player to become stuck between rocks near New Atlantis on Jemison.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the player to become stuck inside the stairs that lead down to the Red Mile.
- Fixed blast shield occasionally disappearing from landing pad near Nishina research station.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the player to become stuck after falling down a tube in an Industrial Outpost.
- Fixed a few landing areas (like Valerie's Cache) that were too small for some ships.
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue with ship power allocations decreasing unintentionally due to crew member bonuses.
- Crew bonuses for ship weapon recharge times should now be applied as intended while in targeting mode.
- Fixed an issue that could turn the player’s head to the left when sprinting in 3rd person.
- Addressed an issue that could cause artifacts to become inaccessible if the player left their location for a long time without retrieving them.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the player housing decoration to be lost when there is a state change in New Atlantis.
- Resolved an issue where Sarah could appear non-interactable if she was assigned to a ship or outpost during a conversation with Walter in the Lodge.
- Resolved an issue where the player could be affected by weather while inside.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the player from getting 100% completion for Niira’s planet survey.
- Fixed an issue on Heinlein V-A's moon, which could cause Chlorine gas vent deposits to be extremely rare.
- Fixed an issue that could cause weather to occur on planets with no atmosphere.
- Addressed an issue where EM damage wasn't being applied as intended to robot enemies.
- Resolved a rare issue where robots might not power down after using the “Disable Robot Workforce” option in a terminal.
- Minibots should no longer appear to influence the Stealth Meter.
- Boarding encounters should now have a better difficulty distribution.
- Fixed an issue that prevented commandeering a smuggler Freestar Rambler after killing all of its crew.
- Alien Reanimation now works on Aquatic and Flying creatures.
- Resolved an issue that could sometimes prevent the player from turning invisible when using Void Form in 1st person.
- Resolved a time scaling issue that could occur if Phased Time was used before waiting/resting.
- Parallel Self clone should now have the ability to follow the player through load doors.
- Sunless Space should now be able to deal critical damage.
- Fixed an issue that could cause allied ships to become hostile when using Anti-grav field inside your ship.
- Addressed an issue where using a power on a Terromorph in the Red Devil HQ could potentially free it.
- Resolved an issue with Alien Reanimation which caused it to last longer than intended when used by another character.
- Fixed an issue with the Scavenging Skill challenge not incrementing when weapon cases were looted.
- Resolved an issue that could cause Missile Weapon Systems Rank 4 to not recharge as intended.
- Fixed an issue with Rejuvenation FX remaining active.
- Fixed an issue where the EM Weapon Systems skill challenge wasn’t tracking EM damage as intended.
- Fixed an issue where Starborn ship weapons were not being improved by ship skills.
- Fixed an issue with using the Boostpack in Zero-G Environments counting towards Weight Lifting skill challenge.
- Fixed an issue where the Wellness skill did not apply actively when leveling up.
- Fixed a rare issue where Neurostrikes could count a crowd character as a stunned enemy.
- Fixed an issue with the Neurostrikes challenge progress causing it to be more difficult than intended after the first Rank.
- Fixed a Rank 4 Concealment issue that briefly made the player undetectable.
- Contraband is now removed when rejecting a previously accepted smuggling mission.
- Addressed an issue that allowed attacking the assigned home ship to progresses ship weapon systems skills.
- Fixed an issue where Mom and Dad could participate in different conversations with each other at the same time.
- Fixed an issue that could allow unusable ammo to be placed in the world.
- Fixed an issue where the boostpack could be incorrectly hidden when using boostpack skills.
- Fixed an issue with damage scaling for critical damage after going through the Unity.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Coe Estate to be inaccessible for Sam’s Commitment after going through the Unity.
- Water in wetlands biomes should now correctly spawn creatures for scanning.
- Fixed an issue that could occasionally cause swimming creatures to fly above water or appear on land.
- Fixed an issue where flying creatures could sometimes appear to fall slowly after being killed.
- Addressed an issue where occasionally a character could clip through the ground when knocked down.
- Fixed an issue that could cause unstable ragdolls on some mercenaries.
- Resolved an issue that could cause a technician’s body to turn invisible if a manipulated character was instructed to inspect the corpse.
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause a character to spin when exiting a seated position.
- Fixed an issue that could cause dead characters on the Red Mile to be standing upright.
- Characters should no longer share the same chair at the same time in The Rock.
- Fixed issue that could cause characters to shift out of the world after entering certain poses.
- Fixed various character head tracking issue that could make some scenes look inconsistent.
- Reduced the frequency of stun attacks from the Elder Terrormorph during Hostile Intelligence.
- Fixed an issue that could cause Terrormorphs to not properly ambush during some encounters.
- Turrets in The Mantis Lair should no longer be invisible after leaving and returning after a long period of time.
- Boarding Encounter objectives should now be cleared when fast traveling off the boarded ship via the Starmap.
- Resolved an issue that could cause crosshairs to turn red during combat when not pointing at an enemy character.
- Fixed Kodama weapon recoil inconsistency between 1st and 3rd person.
- Resolved an issue where releasing aim while turning in 3rd person could automatically cause aiming to begin again.
- Aiming through a scoped weapon while attempting to enter dialogue should no longer cause the weapon to become invisible.
- Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause initial melee attacks to fail after immediately drawing the weapon.
- Resolved an issue where the player could lose a large amount of Oxygen when using a Power Attack and blocking.
- Resolved an issue with scopes appearing too low if used in 3rd person directly after landing on a new planet.
- The Rattler should now use the correct reload animation in zero-g environments.
- Resolved an issue with the Frenzy Special Effect on the Keelhauler effecting allies.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Autorivet to fire in a wider cone when a laser sight was added.
- Fixed an issue where the Drumbeat Burst fire attachment causing it to fire 3 shots instead of 4.
- Special Weapon Effects with a damage increase should now function with EM weapons.
- Fixed an issue with Anti-Ballistic that caused it to not reduce physical damage taken from Particle Beam Weapons.
- Fixed an issue where EM weapons dealt health damage instead when used by a companion.
- Added Special Effects to the Old Earth armor set reward.
- Addressed an issue that could soft lock the player if they interacted with a stun mine in a specific way.
- Fixed an issue where the player could avoid criminal repercussions by stowing their weapon at a very specific time.
- Addressed an issue where companions would not be dressed correctly if a stolen outfit was removed due to an arrest.
- Quest specific companions (such as Emma Wilcox or Walter Stroud) are now prevented from taking weapons from locked chests when they are out of ammo.
- Fixed crash that could occur when the player holds a corpse in front of a miner.
- Characters should no longer reaction to older bodies as if they were new corpses.
- Fixed an issue where Sam Coe could still tell Cora she could try out her joke on a dead character. Tough crowd.
- Fixed an issue where the player could talk about Adoring Fan's fandom even though he had never joined the crew.
- Addressed an issue that could cause the camera to appear detached when immediately boostpacking after entering a Temple.
- Resolved an issue where using a boostpack while entering zero-g could disable boosting.
- Ammo packs near Sergeant Yumi during Eyewitness should now provide more ammo.
- Docking at a station with a stolen ship should now set it as your home ship.
- Added reward for completing the injured guard activity at the Trade Authority Warehouse.
- Added loot to a weapon rack hidden behind a Master locked door at the Ship Disassembly Platform.
- Fixed an issue where a skill magazine could not be acquired in the abandoned farm.
- Fixed an issue that could cause Havershaw to be tucked away from his desired position in Stroud-Eklund’s Staryard.
- Removed an invisible collision that partially blocked movement through the plastic flaps at the entrance of The Clinic.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes a supply shelf would not appear correctly in the Freestar Ranger station in Hopetown.
- Fixed a texture issue that could occur when the tables in Jake's bar were shot.
- VFX and SFX will now occur when player discovers a scanner anomaly even while not directly facing it.
- Fixed an issue with all guards on The Scow sharing a similar appearance.
- Resolved an issue that could cause a quest for a legendary ship to not appear during a space encounter.
- Fixed an issue where helping a Settler by using the Medicine skill in dialogue would incorrectly consume a medpack.
- Adjusted ownership of Maurice Lyon's journal so it can be taken without “stealing” in New Homestead.
- Fixed an issue with the ramp of the Razorleaf that could cause characters pathing difficulty.
- Fixed an issue could cause enemies in combat to slide between cover spots.
- Fixed an issue that could cause Vasco to appear incorrectly in the player's ship.
- Fixed an issue that could stall character patrols if they spoke immediately before reaching a idle location.
- Followers should no longer continue their conversations if the player exits a ship while they are speaking.
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause Homesteaders to attack without provocation.
- Improved crowd fleeing behavior.
- Fixed an issue that could cause enemies to spawn on the roof areas of ships.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a character using a melee attack to get stuck in a floating state.
- Fixed an issue where Vasco may not path back to the ship through Cydonia when dismissed.
- Fixed an issue that could leave Followers in zero-g animations if the ship is exited when gravity is being disabled.
- Fixed an issue with companions jumping that could cause them to become stuck in a floating state.
- Addressed an issue that allowed players to get into a state where they could wait while standing up.
- Addressed an issue that could sometimes cause allied ships to not retaliate when being attacked by the player.
- Fixed the player sometimes being stuck with a pending grav jump.
- Fixed an issue that could cause spaceships to land slightly above the ground on various planets.
- Addressed an issue that could temporarily alter the view of the ship in 3rd person after the FOV in Photo Mode was used.
- Ship weapons should now target the nearest module on an enemy ship instead of the center of mass.
- Fixed an issue that could sometimes prevent the player from gaining repair parts after helping an allied ship during a space encounter.
- Addressed an issue that could cause Heller to briefly flicker during the boring machine countdown.
- Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause characters to double blink during dialogue.
- Improved an issue that could appear as an odd emotion transition on faces during dialogues.
- Fixed an issue where characters could reopen their eyes after being killed.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a character to say a generic greeting instead of a custom greeting.
- Various fixes for planetary bodies with erroneous orbits.
- Various stability improvements.
Graphics
- Improved lighting on particles at night when using the flashlight (PC medium / High / Ultra and Xbox Series X).
- Fixed rare Depth Of Field visual issues.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the sun's lens flare to disappear when partially occluded by an object.
- Fixed an issue causing the sun's lens flare to have the wrong size when modifying the FOV.
- Fixed an issue that could occasionally display the sun's lens flare through opaque objects around the edge of the screen.
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause shadows or lighting to flicker during sunset and dawn.
- Fixed an issue in Neon Spaceport that could cause the atmosphere to be overly bright.
- Fixed occasionally flickering bloom effect that could occur when the sun started appearing behind a planet in space.
- Fixed occasional screen flickering that could occur when using medium graphics preset with vsync disabled (PC).
- Fixed an issue that could cause the player view to have a momentary blur after waiting on a chair.
- Fixed an issue that could display black squares around a planet when other planets rings were visible in the background of the Starmap.
- Fixed an issue that could occasionally make lightning bolts appear to have missing sections.
- Fixed occasionally missing lightning effect when the player was inside the ship during a storm.
- Improved the look of beards and mustaches in the distance.
- Fixed rare pixelated shadows that could occur on character outfits under certain exterior lighting conditions.
- Fixed an issue with shadows occasionally appearing inconsistently on asteroids in space.
- Fixed rare issue that could occasionally display outline on objects when seen through smoke.
- Fixed rare issue that could lead to displaying wrong colors on smoke effects in Va'ruun Embassy.
- Fixed fog abruptly appearing and disappearing in the The Lock's shuttle bay during Echoes Of The Past.
- Fixed popping smoke emitted from the crashed ship the player approaches during Back To Vectera.
- Fixed white flickering dots that could occasionally appear on wet surfaces.
- Fixed an issue that could occasionally make glass objects flicker in the distance.
- Fixed rare flickering on characters when DLSS was enabled (PC).
- Fixed flickering lines on the floor when seen through glass in Ryujin (Xbox Series S).
- Fixed rare cases of flickering with FSR 2 (PC).
- Fixed subtle flickering that could occasionally occur on the Equinox.
- Fixed occasional flickering on the Magpulse.
- Fixed flickering on the Navigator Pack.
- Fixed an issue where the player's hair could occasionally clip through the Chunks Cap in third person.
- Fixed an issue where characters hair could have holes when wearing a cap.
- Fixed an issue where the player's facial hair partially disappears when wearing the ‘Fishworker Mask' while the helmet is hidden.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a parent planet's axis to instantly shift at a certain time of day when seen from the surface of its moon.
- Addressed an issue with electrical shock VFX that could happen at Argos Extractors.
- Fixed an issue that could appear with Ship trails emitted from damaged ship engines at high speed.
- Fixed missing VFX on canisters that could occur with certain weapons in the Akila City Prison.
- Fixed an issue causing exploding tanks to occasionally miss an explosion VFX outside the Kreet Research Lab.
- Various texture adjustments to fix occasional moiré, flickering and z-fighting issues.
- Various decals and geometry fixes.
- Various shadow quality improvements and bugfixes.
- Various minor performance improvements
