Tyler Higbee is the latest player to receive an NFL-issued fine. The tight end's punishment came after the league deemed one of his celebrations during the Los Angeles Rams' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars a violent gesture.

Higbee received a $14,491 fine for celebrating a first-down reception early in the first quarter, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported. The 32-year-old wiped across his face mask before making the “first down point,” which the NFL declared was a “violent gesture.”

The NFL fined #Rams TE Tyler Higbee $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture) — the banned "nose wipe" celebration last week in London. pic.twitter.com/WwlJjvIdDl — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 25, 2025

Higbee did not receive a penalty during the game, but the league ruled his celebration as “unsportsmanlike conduct” after the fact.

The $14,491 amount is the standard for a player's first unsportsmanlike conduct offense. Should Higbee receive another fine for the same reason, the amount would increase to $20,288.

Higbee is in the final year of a two-year, $17 million extension he signed just before the 2023 season. Regardless, he likely did not see a $14,000 fine coming for signaling a first down.

The Rams were one of the most-fined teams in 2024, but Higbee is the first player to warrant a citation in 2025. The league issued his penalty one day after finally issuing a punishment to the New York Giants for their viral handling of Jaxson Dart's Week 6 medical tent fiasco.

The puzzling fine added salt to the wound of an unproductive day in London for Higbee. The veteran tight end garnered a season-high six targets, but he turned that into just three catches for 19 receiving yards.

Despite controlling the Rams' tight end room for years, Higbee has been a part of a four-man committee in 2025. He has shared the field with fellow veterans Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen, with rookie Terrance Ferguson mixing in.

Higbee has been the leader of the group for most of the year, but saw a season-low 37.1 percent snap share in Week 7. Ferguson subsequently played a season-high 48.6 percent of the offensive snaps in his second week as an increased part of Sean McVay's game plan.