The Philadelphia Eagles will look to get back on track against the New York Giants in Week 8, but veteran defensive lineman Brandon Graham won’t be suiting up just yet. The longtime Eagle recently came out of retirement to rejoin the team, but he will not play this Sunday, and his absence isn’t due to injury.

Given that Graham has only just returned after stepping away earlier this year, it’s understandable that he’s not ready for game action. The 36-year-old will need time to regain conditioning before making his season debut. When he does, Philadelphia hopes he can provide the same veteran presence and pass-rush spark that defined his previous seasons.

“Of course, I believe in the team,” Graham said on his podcast after announcing his un-retirement. “That’s a big part of it, too. I think they got everything they need. I want to add more value.”

The Eagles have dealt with several defensive line changes in recent weeks. Za’Darius Smith briefly joined the team but unexpectedly retired, while young pass rusher Nolan Smith was placed on injured reserve with a triceps injury. Graham’s decision to return was seen as a key morale boost for a locker room that’s been tested through early adversity.

Adding to the positive developments, the Eagles officially activated wide receiver Darius Cooper from injured reserve this week. The team announced the move on its official X account, writing:

“We’ve activated WR Darius Cooper from Injured Reserve.” Cooper, a training camp standout before suffering a lower-body injury, had impressed coaches with his route-running and versatility. His return could provide Jalen Hurts with another reliable option in the passing game, particularly as the offense continues to adjust without DeVonta Smith, who remains sidelined.

Off the field, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie also made headlines by praising quarterback Jalen Hurts’ mindset and leadership. “If you can’t block out most of the noise, you’re not going to maximally perform,” Lurie told NFL insider Ian Rapoport. “And Jalen is one of those where, the more noise there is, the better he performs.”

Philadelphia enters Week 8 with a 5-2 record, driven by Hurts’ continued excellence and the team’s resilient culture. With Darius Cooper returning and Graham working toward full readiness, the Eagles are quietly reloading for a potential second-half surge in the NFC.