The University of Pittsburgh did a record-breaking performance on the field recently. Just weeks after the school announced that Rams legend Aaron Donald would return to have his jersey retired on November 15, the Panthers celebrated another special milestone during their clash against NC State.

Freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel delivered a performance for the ages, throwing for 402 yards (and counting) to set a new Pittsburgh record for most passing yards in a single game by a freshman. The Panthers’ official X account posted: “Mason Heintschel – Most passing yards in a game by a freshman in Pitt history. First 400-yard passer since Kenny Pickett vs. Duke in 2021.”

402 yards (so far) 🤯 @mason_heinch06 ➡️ Most passing yards in a game by a freshman in PITT HISTORY

➡️ First 400-yard passer since @kennypickett10 vs. Duke in 2021 pic.twitter.com/puQinnmd5Q — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Heintschel’s accuracy and command of the offense were on full display, picking apart NC State’s secondary with sharp reads and deep strikes. The true freshman displayed poise beyond his years, moving the chains with ease while keeping the defense guessing. His performance not only broke a record but also energized a Pittsburgh team that has been searching for consistency under head coach Pat Narduzzi.

The 19-year-old’s emergence adds another exciting chapter to Pittsburgh’s offensive resurgence. Offensive coordinator Kade Bell, who was given a contract extension and raise after a strong 2024 campaign, has been instrumental in shaping a more dynamic offensive scheme. Bell’s system has produced back-to-back standout quarterback performances, with Heintschel now following in the footsteps of Eli Holstein, who threw for over 2,200 yards and 17 touchdowns last season before suffering a late-year injury.

Holstein’s absence last year derailed what could have been a historic season for the Panthers, who started 7-0 before losing six straight to close the year. With Heintschel already rewriting school records, Pittsburgh appears to have found another long-term answer under center — one capable of elevating the offense to new heights.

The Panthers’ program, steeped in tradition, now boasts both historic greatness and youthful promise. From Aaron Donald’s jersey retirement to Mason Heintschel’s record-setting night, Pittsburgh football continues to celebrate its past while shaping an impressive future.