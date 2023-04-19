Fans will long remember the Love is Blind live reunion special debacle by Netflix, and some of the stars of the show have weighed in to dish out blame for the disaster.

One of the season’s contestants, Paul Peden, assured fans that the crash was due to a technical issue and not with the cast during a chat with TMZ saying, “It was genuinely a technical server issue, it didn’t have anything to do with the cast.”

Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi also caught up with TMZ about the live stream blunder as well, with Bliss saying, “It was just so much love for the show and I think it just overwhelmed things. But it was a good experience and I’m glad that they were able to turn it around for today for everyone to see it.”

Love is Blind is one of Netflix’s most popular series — Season 4 just finished in third place this past week with 41.33 million hours watched from April 10-16. The fourth season has spent four weeks in the top 10 since its premiere.

The reality dating series initially started as a three-week event right before the pandemic in 2020. It has since gone on for three more seasons (with Season 5 coming soon) and is a viewership draw for Netflix.

The reunion special, however, did not go according to plan. On Sunday, March 16, the streaming service crashed for thousands at home attempting to watch. It wasn’t until an hour and a half after the initial start time that the official Netflix Twitter account tweeted out an apology and said they’d “have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible.” Fortunately, it was released the next day.

Love is Blind: The Live Reunion is streaming on Netflix now.