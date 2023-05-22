Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Dallas Stars have played in four overtime games in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs — and won zero of them, the latest loss putting them in an 0-2 hole against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Stars were defeated 3-2 in overtime by the Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday afternoon, virtually putting them into must-win territory for Games 3 and 4 back in Dallas this week.

The Stars led the game 2-1 in the waning minutes of the third period, but were unable to hold onto the lead, conceding a late goal to Jonathan Marchessault and the winner less than two minutes into the extra frame by Chandler Stephenson to seal the crushing defeat.

“That’s part of the playoff journey, the teams that go deep find ways to win in overtime,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said after his team lost its second OT game in a row in the Western Conference Final, per NHL.com’s Tracey Myers.

“I really liked our game tonight, thought we did a bunch of really good things, fixed a lot of things from Game 1…Our chance in overtime was as good or better than theirs. We just have to stick them in the net.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Stars simply haven’t been able to do that, losing in overtime in Game 1 of Round 1 against the Minnesota Wild, Game 1 of Round 2 against the Seattle Kraken, and now Games 1 and 2 of Round 3 to the Golden Knights.

“You’ve got to take what you can, those opportunities don’t come often,” forward Jason Robertson said. “We just have to stick together and keep playing, keep being structured, and we didn’t do that in overtime.”

Dallas had a great chance to end the game on a point-blank chance from Wyatt Johnston just 28 seconds into overtime. But Adin Hill made the save, and 45 seconds later the game was over.

“If we score on that [Johnston chance], the series is 1-1 but they got the bounce there and scored on that,” Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen admitted. “So yeah, little details and tough bounces sometimes.”

The Stars will be hoping some of those bounces go their way in Game 3 back in Texas on Tuesday night.