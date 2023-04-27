Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Dallas Stars will attempt to advance to the second round as they face the Minnesota Wild in Game 6 of the first-round series. We are in Minneapolis, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Stars-Wild Game 6 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Stars defeated the Wild 4-0 in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in the first-round series. Significantly, Tyler Seguin got things started when he slapped a rebound home for a powerplay goal. Jason Robertson later accessed the situation and blasted a powerplay goal up top to give the Stars a 2-0 lead. Then, Mason Marchment picked up a Seguin shot and plucked it into the net to make it 3-0 Stars. Ty Dellandrea finished it off with an empty netter for the 4-0 shutout win.

The Wild could not get anything into the net. Ultimately, Kirill Karpizov continued to struggle, managing only one shot. Mats Zuccarello had three shots, but none went in. Filip Gustavsson allowed three goals on 24 shots. Meanwhile, the Stars got a perfect outing from Jake Oettinger, who stopped all 27 shots directed at him, who is making good on his guarantee last year.

The Wild won only 43 percent of their faceoffs. Furthermore, they went 0 for 3 on the powerplay. The Wild continued their aggressive play, throwing out 34 hits. Also, they blocked 14 shots, but it was not enough. The Stars capitalized off their multiple chances, going 2 for 6 on the powerplay. Also, they blocked 16 shots.

Here are the Stars-Wild Game 6 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Stars-Wild Game 6 Odds

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-275)

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+220)

Over: 5.5 (+120)

Under: 5.5 (-148)

How To Watch Stars vs. Wild Game 6

TV: SN36 and TVAS

Stream: NHL

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

The Stars have a chance to finish this series and give themselves some extra rest. Ultimately, if they can finish off this series on Friday, they may spread out some time before they play the winner of the Seattle Kraken-Colorado Avalanche series.

Robertson continues to shine in the playoffs, with two goals and four assists. Ultimately, he is the key to victory for the Stars. Seguin has four goals and one assist. Significantly, he has risen to the occasion after struggling during the regular season. Jamie Benn did not do much damage during Game 5. However, he still has one goal and three assists. Defenseman Miro Heiskanen has six assists in this series. Now, he looks to keep padding his stats and help his team get to the next round.

Oettinger is having a good series. Significantly, he is 3-2 with a goals-against average of 2.19 and a save percentage of .925 in five playoff games. Oettinger has won the last two games by putting up an amazing statline, with a goals-against average of 1.01 and a save percentage of .967. Moreover, he has stopped pretty much every shot thrown at him.

The Stars will cover the spread if Robertson gets the scoring started. Then, Oettinger must continue his excellent play.

Why The Wild Could Cover The Spread

The Wild are in trouble. Unfortunately, they have gone cold over the last two games. Their inability to score is the reason why they suddenly trail 3-2 in this series. Therefore, they must figure it out fast.

Kaprizov is cold, with just one goal over five playoff games. Thus, he must rediscover his scoring touch for the Wild to have a chance of winning this game. Zuccarello has two goals and three assists over five games. Regardless, his inability to find the back of the net in Game 5 means he must do more. Ryan Hartman has two goals and three assists over four games. Ultimately, he is also a weapon that must score. Marcus Johansson has two goals in this series. However, he has failed to find the back of the net over the past two games.

Gustavsson won the net but also must do more to keep his team alive. Ultimately, he is 2-1 with a goals-against average of 2.01 and a save percentage of .928. Gustavsson is talented but needs help from his teammates to have a chance. Substantially, the defense must force the Stars to take tighter shots.

The Wild will cover the spread if they can score early. Then, they must limit mistakes. Kaprizov must score.

Final Stars-Wild Game 6 Prediction & Pick

The last two games are vastly different than the first three. However, things can easily kick into high gear if the Wild gain some opportunities. Expect more scoring in this one with the game going down to the wire.

Final Stars-Wild Game 6 Prediction & Pick: Over: 5.5 (+120)