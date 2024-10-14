The Dallas Stars defeated the Nashville Predators in their season opener on Thursday. That game served as a sign of things to come for this team. The Stars defeated the Seattle Kraken on Sunday to claim victory in their first three games. One major reason for this latest win is young forward Wyatt Johnston.

Johnston scored his first goal of the season on Sunday night. As a result, he etched his name in Stars franchise history. He is the first Dallas forward age 21 or younger with a season-opening point streak of at least three games since Mike Modano, according to NHL Public Relations. Modano had a three-game point streak in 1991-92 as a 21-year-old.

Johnston has drawn comparisons to great players in the past. And he has a chance to majorly impact the Stars in 2024-25. The young Dallas forward is coming off an impressive 2023-24 season. He scored 32 goals and 65 points for the Stars in the regular season. In the postseason, he added 10 goals and 16 points in 19 games.

Stars' Wyatt Johnston reacts to Kraken victory

The Stars only needed two goals to take down the Kraken on Sunday night. Moreover, it only took them one run of play lasting less than 20 seconds of game time. Sam Steel opened the scoring in the first period at 16:17. And Wyatt Johnston would add to the lead at 16:30 to give his team the insurance marker they needed.

One factor in the team's success so far is their depth. The Stars have had seven different goal-scorers through these first three games. Johnston spoke about the importance of their scoring depth early on and how it can have an effect on their overall performance.

“It's great, it's a huge part of our team. It's one thing we really take pride in is our depth. You need everyone to chip in and it's great (the scoring) has been spread out so far. I think that's what makes us really tough. We have four lines that can score and make plays,” the Stars forward said, via the team's official website.

It's certainly an encouraging sign from this Dallas squad. The Stars have their eyes on the Stanley Cup in 2025. In order to win, they may need to have multiple players step up offensively. Especially once the games start getting tighter down the stretch.

Johnston is certainly off to a fine start to the season. Fans should tune in and see if the young forward can continue this momentum. He and the Stars take to the ice next on Tuesday when they play host to the San Jose Sharks.