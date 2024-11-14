The Dallas Stars fell short of the Stanley Cup Final in 2024. It marked the second time Dallas had lost in the Western Conference Finals in as many years. In 2024-25, there is hope the team can finally take that next step. They have promising youngsters such as Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven. And they have valuable veterans such as Jamie Benn and Matt Duchene, who re-signed on a one-year contract over the summer.

For the most part, the Stars have been successful in 2024-25. Dallas sits in third place in the Central Division behind the Minnesota Wild and a Winnipeg Jets team off to a historic start. The Stars are only two points ahead of the Colorado Avalanche, though. So they aren't exactly secure in their spot in the early going.

Part of the team's success has been fueled by players you'd expect to show up. For instance, Duchene leads the team with eight goals and 18 points in 14 games. However, the Stars have been thrown a few wildcards so far, much like other squads across the NHL. With this in mind, here is the biggest surprise and disappointment for Dallas with the season still somewhat in its infancy.

Logan Stankoven is making a Calder Trophy case

The Stars have had high hopes for Logan Stankoven for the last few years. Stankoven joined the team as a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. And he played well enough to earn 24 games in the NHL during the regular season. Additionally, the Kamloops native played in all 19 postseason games the Stars played in 2023-24.

This year, Stankoven appears on the cusp of a breakout for the Stars. Duchene has the team lead with 18 points, as mentioned. However, two players are not far behind him. Both Stankoven and veteran Mason Marchment have scored 13 points in the early going. Stankoven has played all 14 games, while Marchment has appeared 13 times.

Before the season, many tabbed the Calder Trophy race as a two-horse contest between Matvei Michkov and Macklin Celebrini. Other potential names included Lane Hutson and Cutter Gauthier. As of now, though, Stankoven leads all rookies in scoring. Michkov is on his heels with 12 points in 14 games, however.

His Calder Trophy candidacy is not the biggest surprise. However, to be in the conversation as a frontrunner is more surprising. As is his place among the highest-scoring Stars players in the early going. If he keeps it up, Stankoven could certainly take home hardware while potentially adding a Stanley Cup ring on top of that.

Things have been rough for Stars' Wyatt Johnston

Wyatt Johnston once drew a comparison to Patrice Bergeron because of his performances. He has emerged over the last two seasons as one of Dallas's more clutch players, as well. Many expected the young Stars forward to truly breakout in 2024-25. However, it appears that breakout campaign may not be on the cards.

Johnston is not having a bad start to the season, per se. But with two goals in 14 games, there is certainly something to be desired. At this rate, the former first-round pick will fall well short of the 32-goal, 65-point 2023-24 campaign we saw last year.

To be fair, there are certainly signs he is poised to turn things around. In fact, no forward on the Stars has a higher Individual Expected Goals than Johnston, according to Evolving Hockey. Furthermore, he has a Goals For Percentage of 64.83%. That shows that he is playing well despite the lack of points.

Johnston has time to turn things around in 2024-25. And he very well could blitz through these next few months to put this slow start in the rearview mirror. For now, though, the Stars certainly expected more from their young star in the early going this season.