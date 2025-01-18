ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Stars will play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. It's a Western Conference showdown at Ball Arena as we share our NHL odds series and make a Stars-Avalanche prediction and pick.

The Avalanche have gone 44-43 in the past 87 games against the Stars. Recently, the Stars defeated the Avalanche 5-3 on November 30, 2o24. The Stars are 6-2-2 over the past 10 games. Also, the Avs are 3-2 in the past five games against the Stars at Ball Arena.

Here are the Stars-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Avalanche Odds

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-230)

Moneyline: +114

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+184)

Moneyline: -137

Over: 6.5 (+114)

Under: 6.5 (-140)

How To Watch Stars vs Avalanche

Time: 4 PM ET/1 PM PT

TV: ESPN, Victory + and ALT

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Stars may be active at the trade deadline and are waiting to play their cards. Significantly, they have done plenty of good things this season and played well enough to be in third place in the Central Division.

When the Stars beat the Avalanche in November, they scored early and kept their foot on the gas pedal from the get-go. Amazingly, it was 4-1 Stars at one point, and they dominated the game before holding off a furious comeback. There will be some differences in this game. For one thing, Mason Marchment, who scored two goals and one assist, will not play as he is dealing with an injury. Also, Tyler Seguin is not playing because of an injury, and he also had a goal and an assist in that game.

But the Stars will still have some other key players from that game. Jamie Benn will be available and had a goal and an assist while winning five draws and losing six. Meanwhile, Miro Heiskanen added two assists. Matt Duchene also had a helper. Significantly, Roope Hintz is dealing with an upper-body injury and had a goal in that win over the Stars. He might not play, and that would be another setback for the Stars. Overall, the Stars fired 24 shots in that game and won 58 percent of the faceoffs. Additionally, they went 2 for 4 on the powerplay.

Jake Oettinger did well in the win over the Avalanche, making 29 saves and allowing three goals. Furthermore, he played behind a defense that leveled 20 hits and blocked 14 shots. The Stars also went 4 for 5 on the penalty kill.

The Stars will cover the spread if they can continue their explosive offense and find ways to get the puck at the net. Then, they must figure out how to defend Nathan MacKinnon and the other dangerous weapons the Avalanche possess.

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

Gabriel Landeskog partook in a morning skate and may return after missing two years of action. It would be a welcome return for the Avalanche, as they have hovered around the wildcard race, currently sitting in the top wildcard spot and trailing the Stars by two points in the Central Division.

The Avalanche have played significantly better since the loss to the Stars. However, they suffered a hiccup on Thursday, blowing a 3-0 lead to the Edmonton Oilers in a game that was reminiscent of earlier in the season. While they did lose that game against the Stars, they also had a furious comeback.

Mikko Rantanen had one goal and one assist in that game. Also, Cale Makar had two helpers. MacKinnon had a helper, while Artturi Lehkonen added an assist. The Avalanche fired 32 shots but won just 42 percent of the faceoffs. Likewise, they went 1 for 5 on the powerplay.

Alexandar Georgiev was the goalie in the loss to the Stars but is no longer on the team. Instead, Mackenzie Blackwood will be in the net (unless Scott Wedgewood draws the start). Either way, they will be the better option and play behind a defense that leveled 20 hits and blocked 19 shots in the last game against the Stars.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if they can do better in the faceoff circle to give their stars better chances to win. Then, they must defend the net, and not let the Stars take too many chances.

Final Stars-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The Stars are 19-25 against the spread, while the Avalanche are 17-29 against the odds. Moreover, the Stars are 6-15 against the spread on the road, while the Avs are 7-16 against the spread at home. The Stars are 12-28-4 against the over/under, while the Avalanche are 24-21-1 against the over/under.

The Stars are hurting but are still finding ways to win, going 6-2 in eight games in January. While I do like the Avalanche, I think the Stars will figure out a way to keep this close. Therefore, this will be a battle to the end, with the Stars covering the spread.

Final Stars-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+184)