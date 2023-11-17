Starz just released the teaser for Mary & George, starring Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine. The series will premiere in 2024.

Starz just released the teaser to its upcoming series Mary & George.

Julianne Moore plays Mary Villiers, best known as the mother of royal favorite, George Villiers (Nicholas Galitzine). The series follows the mother and son seduce and scheme their way into James I's (Tony Curran) favor.

Mary and George rise from their humble beginnings to become two of the richest, most titled and influential courtiers England had ever seen. George eventually becomes one of the king's most trusted advisors. While George is initially portrayed as a naïve romantic, he acquiesced to his ruthless mother's influence and joined her in her quest for power.

Social media has been abuzz since Galitzine previously starred as Prince Henry in Prime Video's massively popular movie Red, White and Royal Blue. The movie is based on Casey McQuiston's best-selling book of the same title.

In the book, Prince Henry references George Villiers as “the handsomest-bodied man in all of England” when talking about Villiers' relationship with Henry's ancestor James I. He also said that the King James translation of the Bible exists because King James I commissioned it to appease the Church of England who was displeased with the king's relationship with the courtier.

The series was supposed to air on AMC, but will now be on Starz. The seven-episode series was inspired by Benjamin Woolley’s nonfiction book The King's Assassin.

The teaser ends with Mary's voice over, presumable to George, saying, “If I were a man and I looked like you, I'd rule the f*****g planet.”

Mary & George will air on Starz in 2024.