Amazon Prime's Red, White and Royal Blue just released its newest deleted scene. The three-minute-long scene dubbed ‘Prince Henry and Alex's Fireside Chat' is the longest deleted scene Amazon released for the movie.

In the video, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) asks Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) a question referencing their conversation in Paris.

The full scene was not in the movie, appearing only in a montage during Alex's iconic speech from a White House podium. In the Casey McQuiston book, from which the movie was adapted, the fireside chat was actually based on an email Alex sent to Henry.

In the scene, Alex asks Henry, “When you told me on our first night together that you couldn't let anyone fall in love with you, did you really mean that?” Henry answers by telling Alex a story about a prince who was born with his heart outside of his body.

In the book, Henry's story was in response to Alex's email rejecting Henry's offer of pulling back from their relationship. Alex asked, “… who is this person who knows stuff about Hamilton and writes like this? Where does someone like that even come from?”

The movie became one of Amazon Prime's top-three most-watched romantic comedies of all-time, reported Deadline. It was also the streaming platform's number one movie globally in its premiere weekend.

Red, White and Royal Blue premiered on Amazon Prime on August 11th. Since then, the streaming platform has released many deleted scenes, including the now infamous ‘Cornetto scene.'

The success of the movie has fans clamoring for the rumored three-hour version which director Matthew Lopez has said didn't really exist. Fans have also been petitioning Amazon and its author to make a sequel.