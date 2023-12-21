Starz looks like they're doing their best MAX impression with this Courteney Cox series

Starz has stunned fans of the horror-comedy series “Shining Vale” with Courteney Cox by confirming that the show’s second season will serve as its final installment on the network. Co-creator Jeff Astrof, although already working on a third season, expressed hopes of finding a new home for the series, Variety reports.

The Season 2 finale, which aired on December 1, marked the conclusion of the show’s run on Starz. Adding to the blow, both seasons will be removed from the streaming service by the year's end due to the network's decision.

Sources close to the matter cited the series' failure to gather a substantial audience as the primary reason for its discontinuation.

Astrof took to Instagram to share a cast photo, expressing his deep appreciation for the show and urging viewers to catch “Shining Vale” on Starz before December 31. In an exclusive statement to Variety, he conveyed his dismay over the network's choice, expressing his sadness and describing the writing process for a potential Season 3, which was underway until the recent news.

Expressing gratitude to the cast, crew, co-creator Sharon Horgan, and the talented female contributors who shaped the show's unique tone, Astrof couldn’t help but reveal his emotional attachment. He admitted to feeling crushed by the decision, stating that despite ongoing global turmoil, he's hopeful another streaming platform might pick up the series. He highlighted the progress made on Season 3’s script, emphasizing the story left to tell.

“Shining Vale,” created by Astrof and Horgan, revolves around a family that relocates to a small town, occupying a haunted house. The plot centers on an unfulfilled matriarch, played by Cox, who is the sole witness to the paranormal activity until her daughter, portrayed by Gus Birney, also starts encountering supernatural phenomena in the second season.

Fans are left disappointed by Starz’s unexpected call to end the show prematurely, with hopes pinned on the possibility of “Shining Vale” finding a new platform to continue its eerie yet comedic narrative.