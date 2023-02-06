Steam Next Fest February 2023 is just around the corner. As such, here are just some of the games for you to look out for and try this Steam Next Fest.

For starters, let’s talk about when exactly it is. The Steam Next Fest starts on February 6, 2023, at 10:00 AM PST, and will end on February 13, 2023, at 10:00 AM PST, with some games downloadable as early as now. Players have around a week to try and test out the hundreds of demos available during this period. If that feels overwhelming and you don’t know where to start, then look no further. Here are just some of the games we recommend you try out. Do note that this is not a ranked list like what we did before. That will come at a later time. Now, here’s our list of games to try this coming Steam Next Fest for February 2023.

REMEDIUM: Sentinels

REMEDIUM: Sentinels is a twin-stick shooter reminiscent of games like Vampire Survivors. It is a spin-off of the REMEDIUM game (which also has a demo on Steam right now). The player takes control of a Sentinel who must fight off hordes upon hordes of mutants. Players start off with a Trident, a short-ranged weapon that fires out every few seconds. As you kill enemies and level up, you start getting upgrades on your Sentinel. This can be passive skills such as increased HP, HP regeneration, higher speed, or more. It can also be in the form of weapons, such as machine guns, an elemental field, explosives, or even acid pools. It is pretty difficult, but its replayability is high.

Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire

Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire is yet another roguelite game, but with a twist. You take control of Voltaire, a vampire who decided to leave Dracula’s castle to start his own farm. Dracula is not happy with this and sends monsters to your farm to try and destroy your home. Using the various plants at your disposal, as well as your own powers, you must defend your vegetables from the horde. The roguelite element comes with how progression works. Whenever you level up, you can pick between random upgrades to improve Voltaire. When you die, you can choose to either keep your items or your skills. Trial and error will help you learn which skills work for you, and which don’t.

Troublemaker

Troublemaker is a third-person action-adventure beat-’em-up game. Players take control of a former delinquent who transfers schools, hoping to not fight anymore. As it turns out, however, the school he transferred to actually encourages fighting. Not only that but there is also a martial arts tournament that classes can enter with a huge cash prize. As such, he finds himself fighting once more. What’s very interesting and endearing about this game is its setting. The developers went all out in incorporating Indonesian culture into this game, and it shows.

Mail Time

Mail Time is a third-person action platformer, which follows the story of a new Mail Scout on their first shift. They must deliver letters to the various anthropomorphic animals in Grumblewood Grove. Players must use the environment to go from one letter recipient to another. Not only that, but players also have access to a glider that can help them in their adventure. What’s really nice about this game is that it’s a really relaxing one. If you want to kick back, relax, and just play something, then this might be the game for you.

Spiritfall

Spiritfall is a Metroidvania roguelite game. Yes, I like roguelites. If you’ve played games like Dead Cells before, then you’ll be at home in this game. Players take control of a vessel, chosen by the Perennial Flam to carry it on. You must travel into the Brink and unseal the Great Gate, bringing back the power the Divine Spirits lost. To help you in your travels, you have access to various weapons, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. Whenever you finish a level, you will receive a reward, be it passive skills or money. When you die, you start from the beginning and must fight your way through again.

Pixelshire

Pixelshire is a Sandbox town-building game that lets players build their perfect town and farm. Instead of only managing your farm like in Harvest Moon and Stardew Valley, you will be managing the whole town. This doesn’t just mean planting crops and the like, although it is part of it. This includes terraforming, designing each villager’s house, and more. You are in charge of building this town from the ground up, designing and redesigning it as long as you can handle it.

Whisker Squadron: Survivor

This is perhaps the most interesting roguelite/roguelike I have seen, as it involves spaceships. Whisker Squadron: Survivor is described as “Vampire Survivors meets Starfox” and it shows. Players take control of a fighter ship and must fly and fight to the end of the zone. Players can collect scrap, which they can use to upgrade their ship via improved weapons or passive abilities. Of course, when you get shot down, you will have to start in the beginning.

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain is, like Mail Time, a third-person adventure game. You control Mika, an aspiring witch who wants to reach the top of the Witch’s Mountain. To do so, she must help out at the local delivery company to lend a hand to her neighbors. Doing so lets her buy new brooms, which slowly, but surely, lets her fly closer and closer to the top. She will also meet new characters, visit new places, and more as she gets closer to the peak. When you’re not delivering packages, you can also explore the mountains and discover its various secrets.

Dark and Darker

Dark and Darker is a first-person looter shooter with roguelite elements. If you’ve played or heard of Escape from Tarkov, then this game is similar to that. Players can create their own character, choosing one of the game’s various classes. Afterward, they can queue up to enter a dungeon, either alone or with friends. Once in, they must explore, loot, and take down enemies, both AI and players. After looting, the players must then escape, bringing back with them their loot. Should the player die, they will lose all of the items they had in their inventory. This high-risk high-reward gameplay is something a lot of players like, and you might like it too.

Planet of Lana

Planet of Lana is a side-scrolling platformer. Players take control of a young girl and her loyal friend as they embark on a rescue mission. The problem is that the colorful world they are in is filled with cold machines and unfamiliar creatures, each more dangerous than the last. The player must use their brains to traverse this planet, all while hiding from the creatures and machines that could harm them.

That’s all of the games we recommend you try out as we start the Steam Next Fest for February 2023. Of course, as we mentioned above, this is not a ranked list. That will arrive at a later time, so make sure to stay tuned if you want to learn about which games this Steam Next Fest February 2023 deserve a ranking.

