The Steam Stealth Fest is currently underway! Check out our top picks for the 10 best games to pick up during the Steam Stealth Fest 2023.

Steam Stealth Fest 2023

The Steam Stealth Fest 2023 began on July 24th and will end on July 31st at 10 AM Pacific time.

Assassin’s Creed® IV Black Flag™ – 70% off

Description: The year is 1715. Pirates rule the Caribbean and have established their own lawless Republic where corruption, greediness and cruelty are commonplace.

Among these outlaws is a brash young captain named Edward Kenway. His fight for glory has earned him the respect of legends like Blackbeard, but also drawn him into the ancient war between Assassins and Templars, a war that may destroy everything the pirates have built.

Welcome to the Golden Age of Piracy.

Become Edward Kenway, a charismatic yet brutal pirate captain, trained by Assassins. Edward can effortlessly switch between the Hidden Blade of the Assassin’s Order and all new weaponry including four flintlock pistols and dual cutlass swords.

Command your ship, the Jackdaw, and strike fear in all who see her. Plunder and pillage to upgrade the Jackdaw with ammunition and equipment needed to fight off enemy ships. The ship’s improvements are critical to Edward’s progression through the game. Attack and seamlessly board massive galleons, recruit sailors to join your crew and embark on an epic and infamous adventure.

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag is widely considered one of, if not the best, entry in the entire Assassin's Creed series. This is with no small thanks to the uniqueness of its naval gameplay on top of the classic Assassin's Creed formula of parkour and stabbing people stealthily. The game's 70% off right now along with many others in the series, so if you haven't yet, this is a great time to pick up this amazing experience.

Sniper Elite 5 – 66% off

Description: The latest instalment in the award-winning series, Sniper Elite 5 offers unparalleled sniping, tactical third-person combat and an enhanced kill cam. Fight your way across the most immersive maps yet, with many real-world locations captured in stunning detail, and an improved traversal system that lets you explore more of them than ever before.

France, 1944 – As part of a covert US Rangers operation to weaken the Atlantikwall fortifications along the coast of Brittany, elite marksman Karl Fairburne makes contact with the French Resistance. Soon they uncover a secret Nazi project that threatens to end the war before the Allies can even invade Europe: Operation Kraken.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – 56% off

Description: In Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition experience the final chapter of Lara’s origin as she is forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be. Combining the base game, all seven DLC challenge tombs, as well as all downloadable weapons, outfits, and skills, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition is the ultimate way to experience Lara’s defining moment.

Thief Simulator – 85% off

Description: Become the real thief. Steal in free roam sandbox neighborhoods. Observe your target and gather information that will help you with the burglary. Take the challenge and rob the best secured houses. Buy some hi-tech burglar equipment and learn new thief tricks. Sell stolen goods to the passers. Do anything that a real thief does!

A good thief always observes his target. What's inside? Who lives there? What's your target day schedule? Find out when the house is empty and does it have nosy neighbours. Choose from lots of possible approaches to prepare the best plan. Many modern devices available in Thief Simulator might come in handy with gathering intel about your target and it's neighbourhood.

For something a little less heavy, check out Thief Simulator! It's great timing to pick it up right before Thief Simulator 2 releases in a few months.

Far Cry® 5 – 85% off

Description: Welcome to Hope County, Montana, the land of the free and brave, but also the home of a fanatical doomsday cult. Stand up to cult leader Joseph Seed and his siblings, the Heralds, to spark the fires of resistance and liberate the besieged community.

Play solo or two-player co-op in the vast open world of Hope County. Use a vast arsenal of weapons from rocket launchers to shovels, and take control of iconic muscle cars, ATVs, planes, and more to engage the cult forces in epic fights.

Far Cry® 6 – 75% off

Description:Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As the dictator of Yara, Antón Castillo is intent on restoring his nation to its former glory by any means necessary, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their oppressive rule has ignited a revolution.

Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, as you fight alongside a modern-day guerrilla revolution to liberate Yara. Play the full game solo or with a friend in co-op.

Explore jungles, beaches, and cities on foot, horseback, or in a wide variety of vehicles including boats and Jet Skis as you fight against Castillo’s regime in the most expansive Far Cry to date.

Feel the thrill of combat with an arsenal of hundreds of weapons alongside helpful amigos like Chorizo the dog and Guapo the gator.

Watch Dogs®: Legion – 85% off

Description: Build a resistance made from anyone in the world to take back a near-future London that is facing its downfall.

Recipient of over 65 E3 awards and nominations.

Recruit and play as anyone from London. Everyone you see has a unique backstory, personality, and skill set for unique situations.

Hack armed drones, deploy spider-bots, and take down enemies using an Augmented Reality Cloak. Explore a massive urban open world featuring London’s many iconic landmarks and fun side activities.

Little Nightmares – 75% off

Description: Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears! Help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal. As you progress on your journey, explore the most disturbing dollhouse offering a prison to escape from and a playground full of secrets to discover. Reconnect with your inner child to unleash your imagination and find the way out!

Why not get Little Nightmares II while you're at it?

Little Nightmares II – 67% off

Description: Return to a world of charming horror in Little Nightmares II, a suspense adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower.

With Six, the girl in the yellow raincoat, as his guide, Mono sets out to discover the dark secrets of The Signal Tower. Their journey won't be easy; Mono and Six will face a host of new threats from the terrible residents of this world.

Will you dare to face this collection of new, little nightmares?

Aragami – 85% off

Description: You are Aragami, a vengeful spirit with the power to control the shadows. You’ve been summoned by Yamiko, a girl imprisoned in the city fortress of Kyuryu. Embark on a dark journey full of blood and secrets to discover the truth about aragami. Infiltrate the occupied city of Kyuryu with your supernatural powers and fight Light with Shadow. Uncover a story about twin souls bound together by destiny that surpasses time and memory.

HITMAN 3 – 50% off

Description: Enter the world of the ultimate assassin. HITMAN World of Assassination brings together the best of HITMAN, HITMAN 2 and HITMAN 3 including the main campaign, contract mode, escalations, elusive target arcades and the roguelike inspired game mode HITMAN: Freelancer.

