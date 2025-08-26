LSU football has handed its most prestigious No. 18 jersey to a quarterback, awarding it to Garrett Nussmeier ahead of the 2025 season. Now, the Tigers’ quarterback has secured a major endorsement as Powerade signs Garrett Nussmeier to a new NIL deal. Together, these milestones showcase Nussmeier’s rising profile and reinforce the growing influence of LSU football on the national stage.

NEW: Powerade has has inked NIL deals with LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier, Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt, Georgia RB Nate Frazier and Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa✍️ Read: https://t.co/1Cy7PctqsQ pic.twitter.com/mIGQTA9Whm — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) August 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

For the Tigers, this move further strengthens their brand heading into the upcoming season. Additionally, it positions Nussmeier as one of the key faces of college football’s evolving NIL landscape.

The Powerade-Garrett Nussmeier partnership places the Tigers star alongside other high-profile athletes. Moreover, it signals the brand’s intent to align with future leaders of the sport. As a result, as Nussmeier steps into his role as LSU’s starting quarterback, the deal adds to the growing buzz around him.

Consequently, his potential to lead the Tigers offense to new heights is attracting significant attention. In addition, he has already earned recognition for his ability to command the offense and make big-time throws. Ultimately, this NIL partnership further solidifies his status as one of the most marketable players in the SEC.

Furthermore, for LSU football, the Garrett Nussmeier deal could also play a significant role in recruiting. Powerade’s decision to back the Tigers star highlights the exposure and opportunities available to players in Baton Rouge. Therefore, it sends a strong message to prospective recruits. LSU remains a destination for athletes who want to elevate their personal brands while competing at the highest level. With NIL opportunities expanding rapidly, LSU football continues to build an environment where players can thrive both on and off the field.

Looking ahead, Nussmeier’s leadership will be tested early as the Tigers face a demanding schedule. Nevertheless, confidence in his development remains high. With his growing popularity and this latest endorsement, he has a chance to cement his status as one of college football’s breakout stars. In the meantime, LSU football is preparing for a potential run in the SEC.

Garrett Nussmeier’s NIL deal with Powerade reflects his rising influence both on and off the field. It sets the stage for an exciting 2025 season ahead.