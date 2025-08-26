LSU football has handed its most prestigious No. 18 jersey to a quarterback, awarding it to Garrett Nussmeier ahead of the 2025 season. Now, the Tigers’ quarterback has secured a major endorsement as Powerade signs Garrett Nussmeier to a new NIL deal. Together, these milestones showcase Nussmeier’s rising profile and reinforce the growing influence of LSU football on the national stage.

For the Tigers, this move further strengthens their brand heading into the upcoming season. Additionally, it positions Nussmeier as one of the key faces of college football’s evolving NIL landscape.

The Powerade-Garrett Nussmeier partnership places the Tigers star alongside other high-profile athletes. Moreover, it signals the brand’s intent to align with future leaders of the sport. As a result, as Nussmeier steps into his role as LSU’s starting quarterback, the deal adds to the growing buzz around him.

Consequently, his potential to lead the Tigers offense to new heights is attracting significant attention. In addition, he has already earned recognition for his ability to command the offense and make big-time throws. Ultimately, this NIL partnership further solidifies his status as one of the most marketable players in the SEC.

Furthermore, for LSU football, the Garrett Nussmeier deal could also play a significant role in recruiting. Powerade’s decision to back the Tigers star highlights the exposure and opportunities available to players in Baton Rouge. Therefore, it sends a strong message to prospective recruits. LSU remains a destination for athletes who want to elevate their personal brands while competing at the highest level. With NIL opportunities expanding rapidly, LSU football continues to build an environment where players can thrive both on and off the field.

Looking ahead, Nussmeier’s leadership will be tested early as the Tigers face a demanding schedule. Nevertheless, confidence in his development remains high. With his growing popularity and this latest endorsement, he has a chance to cement his status as one of college football’s breakout stars. In the meantime, LSU football is preparing for a potential run in the SEC.

Garrett Nussmeier’s NIL deal with Powerade reflects his rising influence both on and off the field. It sets the stage for an exciting 2025 season ahead.

More NCAA Football News
Alabama Crimson Tide players and coaches participate in a media day with reporters and fans at the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility. Wide receiver Ryan Williams greets fans as they come up to have a photo taken with him.
Alabama football WR Ryan Williams reveals harsh ‘elephant in the room’ after disappointing 2024 seasonJackson Stone ·
Defensive lineman Tim Keenan III comes in to be interviewed.
Alabama football captain’s message to people who want ‘our heads on a platter’Benjamin Adducchio ·
Nov 23, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; FOX Big Noon Kickoff was live inside the Ohio Stadium prior to the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Samantha Madar/USA Today Network via Imagn Images
Ohio State football AD clarifies Dave Portnoy ‘ban’ from Ohio StadiumJaren Kawada ·
Dave Portnoy stand son the sidelines before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at Commanders Field.
Dave Portnoy calls out ‘soft’ Ryan Day, Ohio State football for banningJackson Stone ·
Team Blue quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) makes a pass against Team Maize during the second half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
The moment Michigan football’s Sherrone Moore knew that Bryce Underwood is QB1Zachary Weinberger ·
Ian Schieffelin, former Clemson basketball player who joined the Clemson Tigers football team as a tight end participates in drills at the 2025 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 3, 2025.
Clemson football TE Ian Schieffelin reveals LSU game punishmentJaren Kawada ·