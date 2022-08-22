2 Steelers backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season is going to center around the big question mark they have a quarterback heading into the season. Mitch Trubiskiy, Mason Rudolph, and Kenny Pickett are all competing for the starting job, and the decision the Steelers make in regards to who wins the job will play a big role in how their season goes.

Pittsburgh has a lot of talent on their roster behind their questionable quarterback position, which should help them stay competitive throughout the 2o22 season. There are also some position battles throughout the roster that could result in backups earning their way into a starting job by the time the season starts.

The Steelers have had a lot of competition take place throughout training camp so far, and it appears likely to continue until the final depth chart is announced. Let’s take a look at two current backups who could force their way into starting roles in 2022.

2 Steelers backups who can steal a first-string job in 2022

2. Ahkello Witherspoon

Ahkello Witherspoon’s first season with the Steelers in 2021 was encouraging. He only played nine games, but when he did play, he generally held up well in coverage. He had three interceptions, and held opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 35.1 when they targeted him in coverage.

Witherspoon’s lack of game action hurt him in 2021, and he appeared to make some serious strides in coverage when he found his way onto the field. That should allow Witherspoon to earn the third cornerback role behind Levi Wallace and Cameron Sutton to start the 2022 season.

Witherspoon has had a solid training camp, and at one point he was elevated ahead of Sutton on the Steelers cornerback depth chart. Witherspoon is bigger than both Wallace and Sutton, so he may be best served playing on the outside while one of those two shifts into the slot position.

There isn’t a ton of competition for Witherspoon right now, but he seems likely to surpass James Pierre, who played in all 17 games last season, as the third cornerback heading into the 2022 season. Pierre could never consistently hold up in coverage, meaning Witherspoon is probably going to go from a backup to a starter when Week 1 rolls around.

That being said, Witherspoon’s quest to secure his starting spot may have taken a bit of a hit, as he picked up an injury in Week 1 of the Steelers preseason slate of games that is hampering him. It hasn’t held him out long, as he returned to play in their second preseason game, but it could be a speed bump in what has been a solid training camp period for Witherspoon. Witherspoon has the inside track to a starting job, but he’s going to have to continue to work to maintain that advantage.

1. Kenny Pickett

We already mentioned the Steelers starting quarterback job, and it looks like Kenny Pickett may be able to do enough to earn the starting job right away for Pittsburgh. He’s been Pittsburgh’s best quarterback throughout the preseason so far, and while Trubisky and Rudolph have been good as well, Pickett may give the Steelers the best shot at winning right out of the gate.

Pickett’s preseason totals through two games (19/22, 171 YDS, 3 TD, 0 INT) have been extremely encouraging. He lit up the Seattle Seahawks backups in Week 1, and then did the same to the Jacksonville Jaguars starters in Week 2. He seems to have already passed Rudolph on the depth chart, and it looks like he has his sights set on Trubisky next.

Pickett’s solid showing throughout training camp and preseason action are extremely encouraging for the Steelers. He was largely expected to sit behind Trubisky and Rudolph to start the season, but it looks like he may be ready to snatch the starting job away from them immediately. We saw a similar thing happen with Mac Jones and the New England Patriots last season, and it worked out pretty well for them considering they made it all the way to the playoffs.

Pickett has all the tools to succeed in the Steelers offense, and if he could succeed immediately in their offense, Pittsburgh would be a sneaky good team in an already competitive AFC North. With top pass catchers such as Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool on board, plus a workhorse running back in Najee Harris, Pickett could excel immediately.

But he still has work to do to catch Trubisky. Trubisky has had the inside track all offseason long, but it appears Pickett is gaining on him. If Trubisky struggles in the Steelers final preseason game, or Pickett excels, it could be the final straw that allows Pickett to earn the starting quarterback gig for Week 1.