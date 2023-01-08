By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers had high hopes of earning a playoff spot well into their Week 18 game with the Cleveland Browns. Those hopes were scuttled when the Miami Dolphins registered a last-minute win over the New York Jets.

While head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers (9-8) missed out on the playoffs even though they defeated the Browns 28-14, they got good news when the Houston Texans scored a 32-31 triumph over the Indianapolis Colts.

The win gave the Texans a 3-14-1 record, which is one-half game better than the Chicago Bears (3-14). As a result, the Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Steelers own Chicago’s second-round pick after trading wideout Chase Claypool to the Bears earlier this year.

However, that pick is even better than a standard second-round selection. It is actually the No. 32 pick in the draft, which is normally the last pick in the first round. The Dolphins lost their first-round selection due to tampering.

The Steelers appear to have gotten the best of the trade with the Bears. Claypool was expected to become a solid complementary receiver for Chicago, but he was only able to manage 14 receptions for 140 yards and he did not get into the end zone.

Pittsburgh also has its own No. 18 pick in the draft. After selecting quarterback Kenny Pickett last year, the Steelers can be expected to go after players that can help improve the offense and make it a more dangerous and consistent unit than it was in 2022.

Mike Tomlin saw the Steelers close the year by winning their last 4 games and 6 of their last 7.