Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin made some interesting remarks about Kenny Pickett's immediate future after Matt Canada was fired.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have finally moved on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada after another dreadful performance, but Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn't one to throw any members of his coaching staff, current or former, under the bus. Tomlin's response to a question about Kenny Pickett's future seems to nod at that, via Joe Rutter.

Tomlin on what he wants to see from Pickett in final 7 games: "I'm focused on this week in development of Kenny. We're not urinating on the fire. We're readying to play a football game this week." — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) November 21, 2023

Mike Tomlin ready to move Steelers forward after Matt Canada's firing

There are a few different ways that Tomlin's comments could be interpreted, but regardless, it's clear that he's not getting into the business of long-term forecasting or getting too far out in front of things. Tomlin has been doing this for 17 years, and no matter how cliche it sounds, the “one week at a time” approach has served him well. Diving deep into the details or reasoning for Matt Canada's firing is not going to be something Tomlin entertains. He's moving forward, and he undoubtedly wants his football team to do the same.

The Steelers are still in a good position to make the postseason. The defense has been playing at a high level, and the hopes for Pittsburgh are that improved playcalling and a spark from the coaching staff will put Kenny Pickett in a better position to succeed. Pickett has thrown just six touchdowns through ten games, which is a remarkably low number for a starting quarterback of a winning team. 2

Pickett simply has to play better in order to give Pittsburgh a real shot at postseason success, and Tomlin knows it. Firing Matt Canada started to feel more necessary than optional as the struggles wore on, even though Tomlin and management value consistency as much as anything.

We'll see how Pittsburgh's offense and Kenny Pickett respond in Week 12 in a big matchup against AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals.