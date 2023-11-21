Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that the firing of Matt Canada after the loss to the Cleveland Browns was his decision.

The Pittsburgh Steelers dismissed offensive coordinator Matt Canada ahead of this week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and head coach Mike Tomlin said that it was his decision, saying that he did not talk with general manager Omar Khan or ownership before making the move.

“It was mine and mine alone,” Mike Tomlin said, via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network.

The offense under Matt Canada has struggled mightily, and he had caught much criticism from Steelers fans for multiple seasons. Tomlin clearly has autonomy in the situation, as he did not talk with Omar Khan or the ownership to get the move approved. It makes sense, as Tomlin has been with the Steelers for a long time and has kept them competitive over a long stretch.

Things came to a head after the Steelers lost to the Cleveland Browns on the road on Sunday, when the offense struggled once again and scored just 10 points. The Browns eventually won 13-10 on a field goal on the final drive of the game.

The hope for the Steelers is that the move results in Kenny Pickett improving and developing into a franchise quarterback. The first test will be on Sunday against the Bengals. It should be a low-scoring game as the Bengals are dealing with the absence of Joe Burrow. It will be a good chance for Kenny Pickett to lead the offense to a win.

The Steelers sit at 6-4 and have a good chance at making the playoffs. Tomlin hopes to see the offense put up more points down the stretch.