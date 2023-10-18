The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having an ideal start to their NFL season campaign. But, the Mike Tomlin-led squad has managed to pull through and notch three wins to sit second in the AFC North. Their latest win against the Baltimore Ravens saw a huge hole in their defense and someone from the Kansas City Chiefs may just be able to help. He goes by the name of Darius Rush and would be a huge help to the Steelers secondary once Desmond King departs.

Darius Rush has been a productive asset for the South Carolina football squad. But, he has not managed to stick with an NFL team just yet. This meant that he was often let go of the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts. His last bit of football action came in the Chiefs practice squad. Now, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are taking a chance on him to play their cornerback position, per Bryan DeAdro of CBS Sports.

Desmond King has not been the most effective defensive leader for the leaders. The Ravens notched 5.5 yards per play in their matchup which could have nearly cost them the game. Totals of 210 passing yards and 125 passing yards were not at all a good look for the Steelers.

A decision has yet to be made regarding King's position in the team's defensive rotation. But, an offense spearheaded by Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Cooper Kupp will surely seal his fate. Will Rush be the missing piece in the Steelers' secondary once King departs from the squad?