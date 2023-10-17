The Philadelphia Eagles have signed cornerback Josiah Scott from the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad to their active roster, per Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team. It's a homecoming for Scott, as he returns to the Eagles after spending the 2021 and 2022 seasons with Philadelphia.

Scott was a 2020 4th-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars and played six games with them before being traded to the Eagles. Scott played 16 games for Philadelphia last year, starting in four of them. He recorded career-highs in tackles with 26 and interceptions with two.

The Eagles are reeling quite a bit after their embarrassing 20-14 loss to the New York Jets in Week 6. This is the second signing of the day for Philadelphia after Julio Jones was brought in to bolster the wide receiver room. While Scott isn't the name that Jones is, the argument could be made that he is the more important signing at the moment.

It's been a revolving door in the Eagles' secondary this year. Injuries have been a major problem, and with Darius Slay still questionable at the moment, Scott may be needed sooner than expected. Rookie cornerback Sydney Brown could make his return for Philadelphia this Sunday, but if he remains out Scott may be slotted in at the starting cornerback position.

While Scott's addition to the team may not be an incredibly impactful one, his presence is needed now. Scott at least has a fair amount of familiarity with Philadelphia's play style from the past two years. The road doesn't get easier for the Eagles they're set to face off against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.