The Pittsburgh Steelers enter Week 7 with a 3-2 record trailing the Baltimore Ravens by a half game. The team is hoping for improved play in all facets as Mike Tomlin's squad has just 79 points on the season compared to 110 for their opponents.

A road matchup with Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium awaits this coming Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

Recently Steelers running back Anthony McFarland spoke about how he can help the Najee Harris-led Pittsburgh running backs room. The Steelers have been linked to three potential trade candidates prior to the upcoming trade deadline this Halloween.

Now Mike Tomlin's team is preparing to potentially cut a player who has shown major flashes of talent since he was drafted in 2017 out of Iowa: Desmond King II.

King is an experienced, veteran player who has nine interceptions and 33 passes defensed over his six-year NFL career. He isn't quite the breathtaking playmaker he was in college, but he has provided depth and solid play for the Steelers at times.

According to a report from reporter Tom Pelissero, the Steeelers could cut King soon.

The #Steelers informed veteran CB Desmond King they plan to release him if they can't find a trade partner, per source. King has played in 98 career games (53 starts). An experienced nickel available. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2023

“The Steelers desperately need a nickel CB and a KR/PR. Let's cut the one capable guy they have,” one fan said in frustration about the potential move on X.

Another fan tagged the Detroit Lions page on X telling the NFC North leaders to “bring him home.”

King grew up in Detroit, Michigan and has played just three games with Tomlin's Steelers. He played 33 games combined over the last two seasons for the Houston Texans, and has returned four kicks this year with the Steelers while playing in the defensive backfield.