Quarterback Justin Fields took the blame for a late-game snap snafu, and the Pittsburgh Steelers lost running back Cordarrelle Patterson to injury. After the game, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens apparently had nothing to say about anything.

Pickens executed a media dodge, according to a post on X by ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

“George Pickens declined interview requests after the game,” Pryor wrote.

Pickens had a strong overall game, grabbing seven passes for 113 yards. But he also had a crucial fumble inside the 10-yard line that cost the Steelers in the three-point loss to the Colts.

Steelers WR George Pickens still trying to break loose

Pickens’ early miscue played a role in a game that came down to the wire. After trailing the entire game, the Steelers whittled away at the Colts’ lead. They had the ball, trailing 27-24 with a chance to tie or win.

However, Justin Fields looked to the right as the first-down snap hit him in the facemask. The Steelers didn’t get a first down after facing a second-and-21 situation, and lost the game.

For his part, Fields stood up in front of the media and accepted responsibility, according to a post on X by Chris Adamski.

“It was my fault,” Fields said. “We were on the first leg kick, and (center) Zach (Frazier) was IDing stuff. I felt the DBs rotating a change in the back-end picture. So, when he was IDing stuff, telling the o-line where to go, I was trying to get that final picture before the snap came. At the end of the day, it’s from the first leg kick. So after I kick my leg, I gotta be ready for the ball. It’s doesn’t matter when it’s gonna come or not. Yeah, it’s on me.”

As for Pickens, he didn’t man up like his teammate. His fumble on the sideline appeared to be a sloppy play where he didn’t have the ball secured. But who knows? He didn’t have a word to say. Fields stepped up in his place, according to steelers.com.

“First and foremost, you can tip your caps to the other team, but at the end of the end of the day I think we beat ourselves,” said Fields. “We had some fumbles, one by me and the other by G.P. (George Pickens). But I do like how the offense fought back. We were shooting ourselves in the foot. It's kind of the same story. So, we need to just work on that and work on not hurting ourselves and get to a faster start and not warm up to things and come out of the gate hot.”

The loss removed the Steelers from the list of undefeated teams. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin praised the Colts.

“First, I've got to give credit to the Indianapolis Colts,” Tomlin said. “I thought they really brought it, particularly at the beginning of the game. But the beginning of the games don't really define games, it's just the beginning. I thought we had plenty of opportunities.”

Also, he said his team battled.

“”I appreciate the fight of our group. I just told them that. But not that I am congratulating them for that. Fight is required in this business. But I am acknowledging that. The real, tangible reasons why we lost this game is it's on us. We were sloppy in a lot of ways. You don't win football games versus motivated groups in their venue playing the way that we played today in certain instances.”