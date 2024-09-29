The Pittsburgh Steelers' already thin running back room took yet another hit during Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Running back and do-it-all utility man Cordarrelle Patterson left Sunday's game with an ankle injury, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. Patterson was carted off the field due to the injury.

“Steelers RB Cordarrelle Patterson was just carted off the field with an ankle injury,” Wolfe reported on X, formerly Twitter. “He had his right shoe off as he was taken back to the locker room.”

After being evaluated, Patterson was ruled out for the remainder of the game, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Steelers have had a tough day on both sides of the ball so far against the Colts. The defense, which had been elite to start the season, allowed the Colts offense to march right down the field for a touchdown to start the game. Even after Anthony Richardson left the game with an injury, Joe Flacco has been able to find some success and move the ball for the Colts.

The offensive side hasn't been much better for Mike Tomlin and company, as the Steelers' running game has been invisible and they have struggled to hang onto the football. Their only successful rusher in this one has been Patterson, who had six carries for 43 yards before exiting. Najee Harris, who came into this one with an injury, has just eight yards on nine rushes, and running back Jaylen Warren is out due to injury.

Patterson is a Swiss Army Knife for the Steelers who can do a variety of different things for the offense. He is effective as both a runner and a receiver and is dangerous in the open field if you can get him the ball quickly. He is also one of the biggest threats in the league in the kick return game, so his absence will definitely be felt.