The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 10-6 in 2024 with yesterday's loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, a 29-10 loss at Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers also lost for the third straight game, falling to second overall in the AFC North.

Defensive tackle Cam Heyward had a blunt reaction to the loss, saying that if so much as one player doesn't properly do their job, it's an issue for the entire team. And former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens had a message for wide receiver George Pickens, whom he feels isn't doing his job the right way on the offensive side of the ball, via X.

“Same on offense as well when you got #14 not running his routes causing INTs,” Owens wrote.

Despite racking up 50 yards on three receptions, Pickens made a crucial error during a Steelers' trip to the red zone in which resulted in an interception; the Steelers were down 13-0 at the time and had a prime opportunity to cut that lead in half that went for naught.

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has been criticized for his postgame antics

Pickens interrupted the postgame interview of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce live on the air:

https://x.com/ProFootballTalk/status/1872024959008301370

And while he's gone viral for getting into it with opposition players during postgame handshakes, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recently said that he wasn't going to go into details regarding Pickens' antics, via Fox News.

“I’m not going to give you any detail about what goes on behind the scenes in terms of his growth and development,” Tomlin said. “That’s my style, and I’m going to be really consistent in it. Being transparent with you guys doesn’t necessarily help or accelerate the growth process, and that’s my agenda, not necessarily feeding the beast.”

Pickens and the Steelers will look to rebound when they host the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday, January 5.