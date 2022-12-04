By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has lauded quarterback Kenny Pickett for continuing to “get better in all areas” in his rookie campaign.

Pickett clinched the Steelers their first winning streak of the season, as he led Pittsburgh to a 19-16 road victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13.

Pickett anchored five scoring drives on offense in the contest, including one that culminated in him connecting with Connor Heyward for a 17-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Pittsburgh’s defense also played a vital role in the win, holding the Marcus Mariota-led Falcons offense to a 3-10 mark on third downs. In the end, Minkah Fitzpatrick’s late interception sealed Pittsburgh’s fifth win of the year.

Pickett threw eight total interceptions in his opening five appearances with the Steelers this season, but he has managed to turn the tide as of late with four straight games without a turnover. For Tomlin, he sees that the former Pittsburgh Panthers star is simply continuing to improve at this stage in the campaign.

“He’s growing,” Tomlin said in his post-game press conference. “And that’s a reasonable expectation. He’s a smart guy, he’s got talent. He works at it, he’s gaining experience with each and every play and each and every day.

“I think it’s a reasonable discussion to acknowledge that he’s gonna get better at fundamental things, taking care of the ball. … He’s just getting better in all areas.”

Pickett and the Steelers will now look ahead to an AFC North home showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14.