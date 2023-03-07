The 2022 season marked a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. For the first time since 2004, they were without longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who retired in the offseason. The Steelers were also without general manager Kevin Colbert as he stepped down following 22 years with the franchise.

They would end up going 9-8 and being just one game away from the playoffs. Despite that, rookies Kenny Pickett and George Pickens had their moments and look like the future of the franchise. Additionally, free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick earned his third First-Team All-Pro while linebacker T.J. Watt bounced back from his preseason injury.

Still, if Pittsburgh wants to return to the playoffs, it needs to address some areas ahead of the 2023 season. Currently holding the No. 17 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Steelers could bring a young player with the potential of being a game-changing piece in the near future. One name that emerges as a possibility is Joey Porter Jr. out of Penn State.

With that being said, here is why Joey Porter Jr. is the perfect fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Why Joey Porter Jr. is the perfect fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense

Porter played all four collegiate seasons with the Nittany Lions. He played an important role on the team that made it to three bowl games. Penn State also had two top-10 finishes in that span.

In 2022, the cornerback had 27 total tackles with 21 being solo and eight pass breakups. It is worth noting he missed three games due to injuries and opted out of the Rose Bowl.

For his performances, Porter earned First-team All-Big Ten. This marked the third year in a row that he received an all-conference nod. In 2020 and 2021, he was a Third-team All-Big Ten member.

In 34 games with Penn State, he accumulated 115 total tackles with 88 of them being solo. He also defended 17 passes, forced a fumble, intercepted a pass and sacked once.

Other than his numbers, Porter could be a solution for one of Pittsburgh’s main question marks in the 2023 offseason. The Steelers have many pending free agents, including Cameron Sutton. The six-year veteran just had one of the best seasons of his career, recording 43 total tackles, 15 pass breakups, and an interception.

With Sutton likely looking for a big paycheck and Pittsburgh having limited cap space, there is a chance the team lets him walk in free agency. Although they have other cornerbacks under contract for the 2023 season, the Steelers could have a big gap in the position.

That is where Porter enters. He could replace Sutton at a rookie-scale contract, so the front office would still have some money to work with on other free-agent signings.

Another thing that helps Porter’s case to join the Steelers is that his family has a history with the organization. His father, Joey Porter, was an outside linebacker and played his first eight NFL seasons with Pittsburgh (1999-2006). In that period, he won Super Bowl XL and earned five All-Pro and four Pro Bowl selections. Additionally, he served as a defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach following his retirement.

By selecting the Penn State product, the Steelers would bring someone who likely grew up watching the team and is somewhat familiar with their identity. This would likely gain some extra attention from Pittsburgh’s fanbase, which can result in more jersey sales.

All things considered, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is the perfect fit for the Steelers with the No. 17 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.