The 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers season was the first without Ben Roethlisberger in over 20 years. While things looked gloomy for a spell, Kenny Pickett and company fought through and maintained Mike Tomlin’s record of never finishing below .500. Now, the club is entering what should be a very interesting offseason in 2023. We may even see the Steelers make a deal or two. Here we’ll look at the two best players whom the Steelers must trade for in the coming 2023 NFL Offseason.

The Steelers overcame a slow start to finish the 2022 NFL season with a 9-8 record. After a disappointing 2-6 start, the team rallied and won seven of their last nine games. This included a four-game winning streak to end the year. The defense improved, the offensive line played well together, and Pickett showed promise as an NFL quarterback.

Looking ahead to the 2023 season, the Steelers are focused on making the playoffs. They plan to address their weaknesses during the NFL offseason. The Steelers may look to acquire players through trades with teams that are struggling with salary caps. These include the Jaguars and Buccaneers. The Steelers could also benefit from upgrading their defense, particularly with some key names becoming free agents. Additionally, they need to improve their offensive line and could find potential upgrades in players who had a disappointing 2022 season. With the right moves, the Steelers have a good chance of making the leap to playoff contention in the upcoming season.

Let’s look at the two players for whom the Steelers must trade this offseason.

2. OT Donovan Smith

Donovan Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been identified as a trade target due to his high number of penalties in 2022. He had a career-high 12 penalties called against him, but this could have been due to his quarterback’s lack of mobility. With Tom Brady being less mobile in his last season, Smith may have compensated by holding more than usual. Recall that in 2021, he had only seven penalties called against him. We can say that last year was just an aberration.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

#Buccaneers LT Donovan Smith could be a cap casualty, according to @NFLSTROUD#Bucs are currently a massive $55 million over the cap, and cutting Smith would free up $15.25M with a June 1 designation Smith struggled in 2022 with 12 accepted penalties against and 6 sacks allowed pic.twitter.com/8BCo1LGJvi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 6, 2023

Keep in mind that the Steelers are looking to improve their offensive line and could reach out to the Buccaneers to inquire about Smith’s availability. Tampa Bay is over the salary cap by $55 million, and Smith is set to make $15.2 million next season. Given his contract situation and performance, Smith should be a trade candidate. This would allow the Buccaneers to find a younger anchor for their offensive line. The Steelers are determined to protect Kenny Pickett, who was sacked 27 times in 13 starts during his rookie season. We see Smith helping address that in a big way.

1. LB Josh Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen may become available for trade as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. The Jags are over the salary cap by $32 million and need to shed some contracts. Allen’s scheduled $10 million in 2023 makes him an ideal trade candidate. The emergence of 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker also makes this easier for Jacksonville.

The Steelers could benefit from acquiring Allen as they may lose two inside linebackers in Devin Bush and Robert Spillane in free agency. Although Allen is not a direct replacement on the inside, his addition would improve the overall quality of the Steelers’ defense. They need more dominant edge-rushers to contend with the AFC North’s quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Deshaun Watson, and potentially Lamar Jackson. Although Allen would be a one-year rental, he could potentially be signed to a longer-term deal to partner with TJ Watt in the pass rush. We’d love to see him in Black & Gold.