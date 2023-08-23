Count Rich Gannon among the Kenny Pickett believers. A former NFL MVP and long-time quarterback, Gannon has high hopes for what Kenny Pickett can do in his second season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gannon recently explained for The 33rd Team why the Steelers have found their franchise quarterback.

“What I like about Pickett is that he has put in the time, the effort, and the energy into becoming better at his craft,” Gannon said. “He has been around the facility. He has been in the weight room. He's been in the meeting rooms and out on the practice field. He's been gathering up the receivers on his own. I like what I've seen from Pickett.”

It's hard to read too much into the preseason, but Gannon's expectations might have received a boost because of the Steelers' exhibition games. Pickett has been nearly perfect in two preseason games.

In Pittsburgh's 27-17 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their preseason opener, Pickett went 6-7 for 70 yards and a touchdown. He completed three of his four passes for 43 yards and a touchdown when the Steelers beat the Buffalo Bills 27-15 in Week 2 of the preseason. His passer rating was in the high 140s for both games.

George Pickens has spoken highly of Pickett, as has Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. If the quarterback can take a leap in Year No. 2, Pittsburgh should be a playoff contender.

Overall, Pickett had relatively poor stats as a rookie. He threw more interceptions than touchdowns for a 76.7 passer rating. He also had one interception in the last eight games, indicating that the Steelers' quarterback will be much improved in 2023.