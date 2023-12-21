The Steelers rule out Kenny Pickett for the Week 16 matchup against the Bengals.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have essentially imploded over the last several weeks and things aren't getting any better in the final stretch of the regular season. Especially considering Kenny Pickett is still dealing with an ankle injury. But it sounds like he's still not ready to go.

Pickett is already officially ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Mason Rudolph is set to start for the Steelers instead.

“Mike Tomlin officially ruled out QB Kenny Pickett for Saturday’s game vs. Cincinnati. Steelers QB Mason Rudolph officially starts.”

The Steelers find themselves in last place in the AFC North heading into Week 16. Not having Pickett in the lineup is less than ideal. Although he hasn't been great this season, Pickett is easily the best quarterback on the roster.

Kenny Pickett has already missed two games due to his ankle injury. This will be his third consecutive game not playing. Regardless, the Steelers are still somehow 7-7 on the season. Although they have an uphill battle, Pittsburgh is still very much in the playoff hunt. A win over the Bengals is crucial for their playoff hopes.

Pickett has been a roller coaster of a quarterback this season. He's only thrown for 2,070 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. Basically, the Steelers' offense has been at a standstill all season long.

Maybe Mason Rudolph can spark some energy for Pittsburgh on Saturday. They'll need it if they hope to keep their playoff hopes alive. With that said, the Steelers will continue to monitor Kenny Pickett next week.