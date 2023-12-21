The Steelers got a big Cam Heyward update

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward is reportedly out of concussion protocol after being cleared by an independent neurological consultant, and he is expected to play on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Cam Heyward played on Saturday in the 30-13 loss against the Indianapolis Colts, and entered concussion protocol as a result of playing in that game. Luckily for the Steelers, it seems as if he will not miss any playing time.

The Steelers are on a three-game losing streak, now sitting at 7-7 and on the outside of the playoff picture in the AFC as things currently stands. Saturday's game against the Bengals is a crucial one, and Pittsburgh possibly will need to win its remaining three games on the schedule to get in. The team's last win came against the Bengals on Nov. 26 by the score of 16-10. The Bengals have won three since then, and Jake Browning has excelled as the starting quarterback with Joe Burrow out for the season.

A win on Saturday is virtually essential for the Steelers. The last three games of the season are against the Bengals, Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens. It will be interesting to see how the Steelers perform on Saturday, and if they can give themselves a chance to make the playoffs down the stretch.

Having Heyward on the field will be huge on the defensive side of the ball, as the Steelers usually win low-scoring games. They hope to do that on Saturday to get back on track.