Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson was ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles after leaving with a back injury, according to Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports.

Donte Jackson is a starting corner for the Steelers, so his absence puts more on second year player Joey Porter Jr. It also asks more of players like Cory Trice Jr. and James Pierre. The Steelers ended up losing to the Eagles by the score of 27-13, and it will be worth monitoring reports on Jackson after the game to see if this is a long-term injury, or something that could be resolved in the near future.

How will the Steelers rebound from loss to Eagles?

The Steelers fell to 10-4 and will face the Baltimore Ravens on the road this upcoming week in what will be a huge game in the AFC North. The Ravens are 9-5 overall, so the outcome of the game will decide the outlook in the AFC North for the remainder of the season. The Steelers could clinch the division with a win, as that would ensure that the two teams would end up at worst tying, and Pittsburgh would have the tiebreaker due to sweeping the season series. If the Ravens win, it would mean that both teams are tied atop the division, and the remaining two weeks would decide who comes out on top.

It will not get any easier after the game against the Ravens, as Pittsburgh will host the Kansas City Chiefs on the following Wednesday, which is Christmas day. Then, the Steelers will host the Cincinnati Bengals to close the regular season. None of the three remaining games are easy, but the Steelers still have everything in front of them to potentially win the division. It will be interesting to see how they fare.