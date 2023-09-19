The Pittsburgh Steelers may have gotten the NFL Week 2 victory over the Cleveland Browns but this did not exempt offensive coordinator Matt Canada from criticism. Fans were irritated during the game because of a specific third-down play call that he made where Kenny Pickett went down and Najee Harris only ran for a yard.

The play exploded in the face of the Steelers immediately as their fans started booing them. The Steelers faithful even exclaimed, “Fire Matt Canada.” This did not at all affect Kenny Pickett. He claimed that the chants were not even heard on the gridiron so it never bothered him, per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Canada's play calls still netted an NFL Week 2 win against the Browns. But, the statistics were disastrous to look at. The Steelers only had 255 total yards gained as compared to the Browns who had 408 yards. Rushing yards were also not in their favor as the Browns got 198 of them while the Steelers only netted 55 yards.

There was also a lack of variety in the sets that were run during the game. They only ran a total of 55 plays in total. This only got the team nine first downs which pushed the game to a final play. The Browns had 20 throughout the duration of the four quarters.

Offensive sets need to improve for the Steelers if they hope to make a deep NFL playoff push come January. Will they be able to accomplish all of that and turn their plans of attack around?