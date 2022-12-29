By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

Days after the Pittsburgh Steelers honored legend Franco Harris, the late great running back was laid to rest. And many current Steelers players showed up to pay respects.

Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris missed practice to attend Franco Harris’s funeral, as confirmed by beat writer Chris Halicke. Others who attended were Terrell Edmunds, Myles Jack, Pat Freiermuth, Cam Heyward, and Larry Ogunjobi.

The Steelers legendary running back passed away last week, days before his jersey retirement ceremony. Pittsburgh players showed up to their game against the Las Vegas Raiders donning his jersey as tribute.

His jersey retirement coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. Harris caught a deflected pass from Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw and scored for the first playoff win in Steelers history.

Najee Harris shared his thoughts on Franco’s passing when the news broke. “Rest In Peace to a great man who showed so much support for me. He was way more than just a athlete he was a icon and a role model to so many people.” Najee tweeted last week.

Franco Harris played 13 seasons in the NFL. The New Jersey native, drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 1972 Draft, played 12 seasons in the Black and Yellow.

In 1984, Harris played his final NFL season with the Seattle Seahawks. He finished his career with four Super Bowl victories and a Super Bowl MVP in 1975. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

The legendary Steelers running back’s passing has caused the entire football world to pay tribute. Bradshaw recently gave his account of the Immaculate Reception in Harris’s honor, among other tributes.