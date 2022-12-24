By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

50 years ago to the day Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers were involved in one of the most infamous plays in NFL history. Former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw broke down his perspective in honor of the late great Franco Harris.

Appearing on “A Football Life: Franco Harris” on NFL Network, Bradshaw described his perspective of the Immaculate Reception. The Immaculate Reception is widely viewed as one of the greatest catches of all time.

“We were making things up right from the snap,” Bradshaw said over background music. “And I was scrambling. I see ‘Frenchy’ Fuqua downfield and I let it rip. Then, Jack Tatum laid the hammer down.”

“Franco Harris plucks the ball out of thin air, to win the game. But I still don’t know what the heck he did on that play,” the former Steelers signal caller continued. “Who hit the ball first? Did he catch it? I don’t know, I didn’t see any of it.”

The play occurred with 22 seconds remaining in the 1972 AFC Divisional Round. The then Oakland Raiders led the Steelers 7-6 and looked set to advance. Instead, the Steelers moved on, earning their first-ever playoff victory.

Pittsburgh would go on to lose in the AFC Championship Game to the unbeaten Miami Dolphins. However, before the 1970s were over, the Steelers would win four Super Bowl championships.

Harris, a former first-round pick, was a member of all four Super Bowl championship teams. Unfortunately, the former Steelers fullback passed away on Wednesday, just days before his own jersey retirement ceremony.

Harris’s passing brought on many tributes from around the sports world. Bradshaw called his former teammate a “humble giant” during an appearance on Good Morning Football shortly after the news broke.