Antonio Brown was suspended from social media application Snapchat on Tuesday after he was reported by the mother of his children for posting sexually explicit photos of her on his story, TMZ reported.

A Snapchat spokesperson told TMZ Sports that Brown’s account has been suspended and that the incident is under investigation. The platform has strict Community Guidelines that “prohibit sexually explicit content and bullying or harassment of any kind.”

Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of Brown’s children, released a statement on the situation on Tuesday.

“I have reported his page and all his pictures,” Kyriss said. “Unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model. I do not condone these actions as you are aware, I have kids involved as well.”

Kyriss explained that she has repeatedly asked Brown to keep the private parts of their relationship away from the public, but the disgruntled former NFL star has refused.

The image in question that got Brown suspended was reportedly a sexually-explicit private picture showing Kyriss performing an explicit act in bed. The picture had quickly circulated among other social media platforms by Tuesday morning.

In November, Kyriss claimed that Brown sent explicit videos to their son during a domestic violence incident that cumulated in a standoff between Brown and police in Florida.

It is unclear if legal action will be taken towards Antonio Brown for this latest act, but it is clear that he has crossed the line yet again.