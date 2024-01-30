Arthur Smith is set to join the Falcons.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly expected to hire former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Smith was the head coach of the Falcons this past season and is now set to join Mike Tomlin’s coaching staff in Pittsburgh.

Smith was fired following his third season in Atlanta. The 41-year-old finished with 7-10 records in each of his three seasons with the Falcons. The team’s continued lack of success ultimately prompted the head coaching change.

Smith has previously worked as an offensive coordinator. He held the role for the Tennessee Titans in 2019 and 2020 before joining Atlanta. The Steelers surely noticed his experience which led to their interest. And now it appears that Smith will indeed take over the role for Pittsburgh.

Steelers moving forward

The Steelers finished the 2023 season with a 10-7 record. It was not an incredible campaign for Pittsburgh, but they still performed well overall.

However, the Steelers want to become a legitimate Super Bowl contender once again. They are a franchise that expects to compete for championships on a consistent basis. Pittsburgh believes Mike Tomlin can lead them to the Super Bowl, but adding the right pieces around him will be of the utmost importance.

And that isn’t just limited to the coaching staff. The Steelers’ roster could use some upgrades on both offense and defense. Pittsburgh features potential, but they still have question marks worth addressing.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Steelers as they are made available.