Will Russell Wilson resign with the Pittsburgh Steelers after this season? After the Steelers gave Wilson a one-year deal this offseason, he's proved his worth. Former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger understands that better than possibly anyone. He explained on the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger Podcast about how his former team should handle the quarterback situation.

“I think the concern is if you give Russ three years for whatever, I think you would lose (Justin) Fields,” Roethlisberger said. “I don’t think that you want to lose Justin. So maybe the better play is you try to offer Russ a one-year for $30 (million) or whatever it is. I think it would kill the cap, but just try to keep Justin around for another year and see what you could get and let him develop. I don’t know if Russ would take that, though. Someone will offer him at least a three-year deal.

“I’ve always been a fan of letting a guy sit for a year or two. You get so much experience from sitting behind a good veteran guy, which is why I think this has helped Justin to sit behind Russ a little bit. I don’t think it would hurt to do another year, but I just think what you’ve seen from Justin: you could get a guy that can do a lot of splash.”

Ben Roethlisberger loves the Steelers developing Justin Fields

Fields was traded to the Steelers in the offseason and has proven that he's a legitimate starter. While he played more conservatively than head coach Mike Tomlin would've liked, he did the job. The team went 4-2 in his six starts, and he only threw one interception. After turnovers were one of his issues, he dismissed those. Plus, his dual-threat ability stands out, most notably during his time with the Chicago Bears.

There used to be an idea that a young quarterback like Fields would be considered a bust. Although he's only in his fourth season, guys like Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield are surging. Darnold has finally gotten the right opportunity and is a starting QB. Baker proved it last season after playing for four teams.

Would the Steelers, who have always been fine with letting players leave in free agency like Le’Veon Bell, Mike Wallace, Emmanuel Sanders, etc.. let Wilson walk if they don’t feel he’s worth a three-year or longer deal? The Steelers are looking for a ‘game manager.’ Do they need to pay that much for 36-year-old Russell Wilson, who was cut last year by the Broncos? Time will tell.