Ben Roethlisberger is now well into his retirement, having spent more than a full year away from the rigors of playing quarterback in the NFL. While he was in the league, Roethlisberger was known for his toughness and his ability to handle some of the most violent hits in the game.

That's not a surprise, because Roethlisberger was one of the biggest men to play the quarterback position in league history. While he was listed at 6-5 and 240 pounds, he was actually quite a bit heavier in the final years of his playing career.

Since Roethlisberger did not have the speed or quickness that quite a few quarterbacks have displayed, he often found himself in the line of fire. Pass rushers and blitzing linebackers were often able to deliver nasty shots. His size and strength allowed him to shake off several of those hits, but he went down hard on many occasions.

Ben Roethlisberger was recently on a podcast with former teammate T.J. Watt, and he explained that Bart Scott of the Baltimore Ravens hit him harder than any other player.

“No. The hardest hit, we talked about it, was early on in my career, we were in Baltimore. And remember Bart Scott? Bart came around his left, my right side, and Willie Parker, love you to death. But Willie went left instead of right to pick him up. So, I just thought he was picked up. So, I was looking left, and he hit me in my chest,” Roethlisberger said. “Everything went slow motion from there. “