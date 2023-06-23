The Pittsburgh Steelers are doling out money and making headlines as they sign their picks for the 2023 NFL Draft. After signing second-round defensive tackle Keanu Benton to a historic deal, the team locked up their first-round pick, as offensive tackle Broderick Jones signed his Steelers contract.

Former Georgia OT Broderick Jones was high on the Steelers’ board at the 2023 NFL Draft, and when he was still available at 14, Pittsburgh traded up three spots to get their man. Now, Jones will most likely be in Western PA for at least the next four years, as he inked his Steelers contract on Friday.

As the No. 14 selection, Jones signed a four-year, $16,626,364 deal with a fifth-year option available at the end of the agreement.

The length and the total value of an NFL draft first-round pick are set in stone thanks to the rookie wage scale in the collective bargaining agreement. There are some things like the payout schedule of the signing bonus that has to be worked out, which usually causes little problem.

Jones becomes the 22nd first-rounder and the eighth top-15 player from the 2023 NFL Draft to sign their rookie deals.

The big O-lineman’s deal comes on the heels of Keanu Benton’s contract, which made NFL history. The Wisconsin DT got guaranteed money in the third year of his approximately $7.3 million deal, making him the first No. 49 pick to ever get guaranteed money in Year 3.

After making seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Steeler have now signed six of those player. The only rookie who has yet to put pen to paper on his deal is Joey Porter Jr., the son of longtime Steelers linebacker Joey Porter.