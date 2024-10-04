Are the Pittsburgh Steelers holding Justin Fields back from reaching his full potential? Has Arthur Smith opted to make things easy for the former OSU signal caller, avoiding risky shots in favor of high-percentage under passing concepts? Have the Steelers put “training wheels” on their QB1?

Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger was asked that very question on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show by Tone Digz, and agreed with the suggestion, letting fans know that he wants to see Fields damage opposing defenses with his arms as well as his legs moving forward.

“I totally agree with you, Tone; I think, like early on, it was almost like whether the ‘training wheels' were on or he just didn't feel comfortable making that throw or forcing that ball in that tight window,” Roethlisberger noted.

“The last week, and then the second half of that Charger game, he's throwing the ball down the middle, finding seem throws. I think he's getting more comfortable; I think the coaches are probably than getting more comfortable with him. I would love to see his confidence continue to grow, and I think it will. I think the coaches will get more confidence in him. I want to see them use the middle of the field, like sit in the pocket and hit your in-routes, hit your curls. Let's make it a passing offense a little bit because we know what he can do with his legs.”

Are the Steelers holding Fields back? Maybe so; while he does have a pension for checking things down and looking at the shorter concepts even when something downfield is open, that feels like a design of the offense, as opposed to a concerted reservation. Fortunately, after airing it out in a major way in Week 4, maybe the Steelers will take a few more shots in Week 5, especially considering the Cowboys are allowing 6.8 net yards per passing attempt, which is the seventh-highest mark in the NFL.

Justin Fields isn't worried about Russell Wilson's return

With Wilson rapidly approaching a return to the field, you would think Fields would be playing with a newfound intensity, looking to maximize his reps, make big plays, and avoid bigger mistakes, right? On paper, that makes sense, but based on his comments to the media, that doesn't appear to be Fields' mindset, as he appears set on continuing to do what he's been doing to get his team to 3-1.

“I'm just gonna keep doing what I've been doing,” Fields said via SB Nation. “Whatever decision [Mike Tomlin] makes, it is what it is. I can only control what I do on the field.”

When Wilson is officially given a clean bill of health, the microscope will only zoom in further on Fields, with every mistake, misstep, and lost fumble leading to louder demands for a swap under center. Then again, considering Fields' chance of starting was DOA mere weeks into camp, he has unquestionably forced his way into that conversation moving forward even when the former Seahawk is ready to ride once more.