It was one of the more surprising offseasons in recent memory when the Pittsburgh Steelers overhauled their entire quarterback position, parting ways with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph as well as trading Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles. In their place, they signed both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the latter of whom has started both games in the young 2024 NFL season.

And even though the Steelers haven't been racking up the points on the scoreboard, they've managed to start the year with two straight wins. And former franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has liked what he's seen from Fields so far. Via CBS Sports:

“So far, I like what I've seen,” Roethlisberger said of Fields. “I like that he's getting into it. I like that he's getting the feel of it. If you told me that they're 1-1 or 0-2 and this is going on, I'd say, ‘Yeah, we've got to do something.' But again, he's not turning the ball over.”

“He's been efficient. He's been good with the ball,” Roethlisberger said. “So I think you've got to stay with him, I really do, and see what happens.”

Roethlisberger acknowledges that while it may be more exciting for the fans to see Fields slinging the ball and picking up hundreds of yards, what matters most is that the team is 2-0.