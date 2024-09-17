It was one of the more surprising offseasons in recent memory when the Pittsburgh Steelers overhauled their entire quarterback position, parting ways with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph as well as trading Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles. In their place, they signed both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the latter of whom has started both games in the young 2024 NFL season.
And even though the Steelers haven't been racking up the points on the scoreboard, they've managed to start the year with two straight wins. And former franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has liked what he's seen from Fields so far. Via CBS Sports:
“So far, I like what I've seen,” Roethlisberger said of Fields. “I like that he's getting into it. I like that he's getting the feel of it. If you told me that they're 1-1 or 0-2 and this is going on, I'd say, ‘Yeah, we've got to do something.' But again, he's not turning the ball over.”
“He's been efficient. He's been good with the ball,” Roethlisberger said. “So I think you've got to stay with him, I really do, and see what happens.”
Roethlisberger acknowledges that while it may be more exciting for the fans to see Fields slinging the ball and picking up hundreds of yards, what matters most is that the team is 2-0.
“Would you like to see 400 yards and three touchdowns and one rushing touchdown? Of course you would,” Roethlisberger said. “But you know what else you're going to be happy with? You'll be happy with a guy right now that wasn't even really supposed to probably start this year, going 2-0, taking care of the football, making plays, sometimes out of nothing when guys are getting in.”
Steelers' Justin Fields has started over Russell Wilson
Fields has started both games of the young 2024 season for the Steelers, both victories while completing just under 70% of his passes. By all indications, head coach Mike Tomlin is planning on starting Fields for a third straight game in this weekend's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Meanwhile, Wilson has been dealing with a nagging calf injury that he suffered the day before training camp.