A lot of hype has surrounded the Pittsburgh Steelers defense this offseason with several Steeler defenders loving the way the unit has looked so far with its new additions.

The latest endorsement for Pittsburgh's defense comes from 2022 standout Alex Highsmith, who claims the Steelers' defense can reach a different level this season.

“I know 100% we can be the best defense in the NFL, especially if we all stay healthy,” Highsmith said, via the team’s official site. “I am excited about the guys that we have. We have depth at almost every position. It's been good seeing guys come together and get better and better every day. The sky is the limit for us. I am excited to see how we continue to grow.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Highsmith, a third-round pick in 2020, broke out last season to the tune of 14.5 sacks and an NFL-leading five forced fumbles. If he can keep that momentum going, the Steelers will have an even more daunting pass rush. Pairing Highsmith with T.J. Watt on the edge will cause nightmares for opposing offenses.

The Steelers ranked as the 13th-best total defense in football in 2022, finishing 19th in passing defense and 9th in rushing defense. Moving up 12 spots is a huge ask, especially considering some of the defenses they'll have to jump to get to the top spot.

Statistics aren’t the entire story though and the Steelers know that with a lot of young talent comes some growing pains. Pittsburgh has plenty of veteran firepower to pair nicely with their young guns though. The Steelers' defense is a unit to keep an eye on throughout the 2023 season.